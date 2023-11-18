Oil Market Report – November 2023 – Analysis

The market rally that pushed benchmark oil prices toward triple digits in September reversed sharply in October, despite continued crude oil supplies and escalating conflict in the Middle East. In early November, ICE Brent futures fell to a four-month low of $80/bbl.

The sudden selloff came as market concerns shifted from supply risks to the global economy and oil demand. Furthermore, front month paper market trade has gone up in 1Q24 when markets appear to be more or less in surplus, putting downward pressure on prices. Although this more bearish mood may be justified, world oil demand remains above expectations. In this report, we slightly revised down our 2023 growth forecast to 2.4 mb/d, as US deliveries proved more resilient than preliminary data indicated and Chinese oil demand recovered to a level above 17 mb/d in September. And reached all-time highs, fueled by. A rapidly growing petrochemical sector. Those gains have hurt petrochemical producers elsewhere, particularly in Europe and advanced economies in Asia and Oceania. In fact, both regions saw a combined 3Q23 oil demand decline of 560 kb/d year-on-year. This year’s growth will take world oil demand to 102 mb/d, before growth slows to 930 mb/d in 2024 as the final phase of the pandemic economic rebound ends and energy efficiency gains continue to accelerate. , expanding the electric vehicle fleet and structural factors have reasserted themselves. Global oil demand is set to surge to a record annual high of 102.9 mb/day in 2024, despite growth nearly two-thirds lower than this year’s growth.

World oil supply growth also exceeded expectations. Fears that a war between Israel and Hamas would escalate into a broader regional conflict, disrupting oil supply flows, have not yet materialized. Barring large-scale unexpected disruptions, world oil supply is on a strong upward trend, with output rising by 320 kb/d in October. Record production from the United States, Brazil and Guyana reflects a 1.7 mb/d increase in global oil supply this year, to a record 101.8 mb/d. In 2024, non-OPEC+ producers will continue to lead global growth, estimated at 1.6 Mb/d, to an unprecedented 103.4 Mb/d. The temporary easing of US sanctions on Venezuela in late October is expected to have only a modest impact on supply, as it will take time and investment to boost output from the country’s depleted oil fields.

Meanwhile, top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed in early November that they would continue their additional voluntary production cuts until the end of the year. Those cuts will leave the oil market deeply shorted by the end of the year, with the OPEC+ alliance pumping 900 kb/d less of its crude than it demands. Global crude oil inventories fell by a massive 140 MB in the third quarter to a new low, according to available data, as refineries increased activity ahead of seasonal maintenance. With demand growth slowing, the market may move into surplus as early as 2024. For now, with Northern Hemisphere winter demand still exceeding available supply, the market balance will remain vulnerable to heightened economic and geopolitical risks and further volatility. Ahead.



Source: www.iea.org