Oil market on rise ahead of important OPEC+ meeting

Oil markets are now completely focused on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, with reports that the group may extend the cuts further due to the apparent lack of unity among OPEC members on the issue.

chart of the week

– As OPEC+ prepares for its meeting on Nov. 26, African producers are quietly lamenting a recalibration of the oil group’s 2024 production targets that would cap the maximum volume produced by Nigeria or Angola.

– After tense negotiations in June, all African countries agreed that if they could not demonstrate higher production capacity before November, they would be subject to reduced quotas for 2024, partly due to Nigeria and Angola. Explaining the bumper production figures.

– Nigeria is pumping an average of only 1.38 million b/d in the first half of 2023, about 400,000 b/d below its OPEC quota, similar to Angola, which is still pumping 1.46 million despite production being slightly above average. Maintains barrel/day quota. 1 million b/d.

– Three upstream consultancies – Rystad, IHS and Woodmac – have submitted their African production capacity data to the OPEC secretariat and it is believed that an OPEC+ meeting this Sunday could decide on their fate.

market movers

– Backed by Canadian power generation firm BlackRock Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Agreed to buy two natural gas-fired power plants in the US from Beall Financial for $1.1 billion, making it the fifth-largest operator in North America.

– merger of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) And Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) It could be the next big thing in US M&A activity after investor Kimmeridge came out in support of the potential deal.

-Australian Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) Agreed to buy a 30% stake from operator LLOG in the Hu Dat and Dome Patrol oil fields in offshore Louisiana, and paid $720 million for entry into the US Gulf Coast.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Oil markets are once again on edge ahead of the OPEC+ summit later this week, with rumors of OPEC members unwilling to agree on any coordinated response as well as calls for deeper cuts. Therefore, Monday’s rise took Brent back to $82 a barrel, which it had recovered to as low as Tuesday morning. Barring a surprise in this week’s US oil inventories report, all attention will be focused on Vienna over the weekend.

Argentina’s new president boosts commodity stocks. Argentinian oil shares surged as much as 40% on Monday after libertarian candidate Javier Meili was declared the winner of the presidential election and promised nationalization. YPF (NYSE:YPF)Shrink government, and cut taxes.

Houthis capture cargo ship belonging to Israel. Yemen’s Houthi militia has seized the Israel-linked cargo carrier Galaxy Leader as it transited the Red Sea, threatening to do the same to any other ship passing off the coast of Yemen and threatening to block maritime transport for shippers. Added a new layer of security risks.

Russia lifts gasoline export ban. Citing surplus domestic supply and low prices, Russia’s Energy Ministry lifted a ban on gasoline exports on September 21 to deal with the country’s fuel shortage, with about 150,000 b/d of exports expected from December.

Saudi Arabia is continuously exploring gas. Saudi Arabia National Oil Company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) Announced the discovery of two new natural gas fields in the Empty Quarter desert in the southern part of the country, with the Al-Hiran and Al-Mahaqi prospects both showing commercial gas flow rates.

Venezuela is going to reach an agreement with Trinidad. After months of negotiations with Trinidad and Tobago as well as the project operator Shell (LON:SHEL)Venezuela is expected to approve a 25-year license for the UK-based energy major to develop the 4.2 tcf Dragon field straddling its maritime border.

Lula asked Petrobras to create more jobs. Brazilian President Lula da Silva asked the CEO of the national oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Jean-Paul Prats has revised the company’s 2024-2028 investment plan to prioritize local job creation, raising fears of greater state intervention.

High water disrupts Europe’s largest shipping artery. Following restrictions on freight traffic caused by several months of drought, navigation along the Rhine River has been limited as ships bound for Switzerland can no longer pass under the bridges due to persistent rain.

Sri Lanka wants to become a nuclear nation. The Sri Lankan government has expressed its interest in setting up nuclear power plants as it wants to produce affordable and reliable electricity, free itself from dependence on oil and coal and meet its 2050 carbon neutrality target.

America still has not found the source of the oil spill in the Gulf. US emergency response teams are trying to locate the source of the oil spill in the US Gulf of Mexico Main Pass Oil Storage (MPOG) The pipeline is about 19 miles off the coast of southeastern Louisiana, causing a rapid halt to the pipeline.

Shell pays UK taxes thanks to the windfall tax. UK based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) It recorded its first net corporate tax in the UK last year after paying zero for four consecutive years, paying $40.5 million in tax last year, thanks to tax credits on investments and platform decommissioning.

Panama’s copper crisis has become real. canadian miners First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Panama has warned that if a month-long blockade of its controversial Cobre Panama copper mine is not stopped it will be forced to suspend operations at the site before the country’s Supreme Court decides on its future.

Angola hopes to revive onshore drilling. A total of 22 international and indigenous oil companies submitted 53 bids in Angola’s latest onshore licensing round in the mostly untapped Lower Congo and Kwanza basins, as Angolan authorities hope to find new sources of supply besides offshore.

China wants to boost domestic biodiesel consumption. Despite being one of the leading global exporters of UCO, internal use of biodiesel has been low in China, prompting the National Energy Administration to launch several pilots to increase domestic consumption of the non-fossil fuel.

By Michael Kern for OilPrice.com

