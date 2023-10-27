Oil market on edge as geopolitical risks rise

Oil markets have been on the rise this week, with geopolitical risks and market tightness balanced by persistent economic concerns. While prices were headed for weekly losses, they rose sharply on Friday morning after US airstrikes on Syrian territory.

Friday, October 27, 2023

Oil prices have been relatively range-bound this week, with ICE Brent trading between $88 and $90 per barrel, but continued fluctuations of geopolitical fears have created a volatile pattern in day-to-day trading. US military airstrikes on Syrian territory pushed Brent back above $90 a barrel in Friday’s market before falling back slightly. Market watchers are now fearing Iranian retaliation and possible escalation in the wider region as Israel launches raids in northern Gaza. Yet, despite this, oil prices are set for their first week-on-week decline since the beginning of October.

ConocoPhillips eyes third M&A megadeal of the year. According to media reports, American oil chief… ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Privately held shale producer CrownRock LP is considering an offer for the Permian Basin specialist valued at between $10 billion and $15 billion.

India’s ONGC is considering a return to Venezuela. India’s state-owned oil company ONGC (NSE:ONGC) It aims to recover approximately 500 million dividends pending since 2014 for its stake in two Venezuelan projects it collaborates with PDVSA, the San Cristóbal field and the Carabobo production field.

The EU will set methane limits on gas imports. The EU has proposed imposing methane emissions limits on EU gas imports from 2030, potentially hitting suppliers with persistent methane leaks such as Algeria or the United States.

Shell scales back low-carbon shift ambitions. UK based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) The company is considering cutting 15% of its workforce in its low carbon solutions division and phasing out its hydrogen plans as CEO Wael Savan looks to focus on more profitable oil and gas projects.

Australia’s billionaires will derail another merger. stunned Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) acquisition of Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR)Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart is now looking to stop Chile’s lithium champion SQM (NYSE:SQM) by buying Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) For $1 billion.

Chinese coal prices fell due to higher imports. As China’s power producers increased imports and replenished coal stocks for the winter, thermal coal prices at the Asian country’s key Qianhuangdao trading hub fell below ¥1,000 per metric ton ($137/mt), leading to The momentum stopped for a month.

Saudi Aramco doubles down on gas projects. Saudi Arabia National Oil Company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) Signed a $2.4 billion deal with South Korea’s Hyundai to develop the second phase of the 200 TCF Jafurah gas field, the largest non-associated gas field in the Middle Eastern country.

White House to curb aviation lead emissions. The US Environmental Protection Agency wants to phase out the use of leaded aviation fuel, which is used in piston-engine aircraft and accounts for 1% of the nation’s total jet fuel demand, citing its adverse effects on public health. .

China increased coal-based methane reserves. China National Oil Company CNOOC(HKG:0883) Announced the discovery of the country’s largest deep coal-fired methane field, believed to have natural gas reserves of about 100 bcm, in the Shenfu coalfield in Shaanxi province.

Canadian Tech reiterates interest in restructuring. Canada’s leading mining company Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Said to be making rapid progress on the split of its coal and copper businesses, with deal promised by the end of 2023 after twice being rejected Glencore (LON:GLEN) Bid of 22.5 billion dollars.

Siemens value drops over state aid talks. Stock of Germany’s leading renewable energy developer Siemens Energy (ETR:ENR) The stock fell more than 35% on Thursday after it acknowledged it was in talks with the German government about securing $17 billion of state guarantees.

To no one’s surprise, Guyana found oil again. Lancetfish-2 appraisal well drilled ExxonMobil-led (NYSE:XOM) The consortium made another significant discovery of oil and gas in Guyana, exceeding the net pay of 81 meters of sandstone and marking the 46th offshore discovery in the country since 2015.

Auditor flags TMX financing problems. The Auditor General of Canada reported that the Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMX) may need more cash as its $11.6 billion credit facility could expire in the coming months, as the federally owned pipeline targets an April 2024 launch. To do.

