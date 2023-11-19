Oil market isn’t buying bullish demand forecasts

This week, both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised up their oil demand forecasts, citing record Chinese consumption and resilient economies.

However, oil market participants focused on rising US crude inventories, record US oil production, weak Chinese refinery and economic data and the first decline in US retail sales in seven months, as negative sentiment persisted and oil prices fell to four levels. But she came. -Month less.

WTI dropped below $75 a barrel and Brent dropped below $80 a barrel, fueling speculation among analysts that Saudi Arabia may end its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) early next year. Can increase.

The Saudis and OPEC consider the negative sentiment “exaggerated” and current concerns about the economy “exaggerated”.

OPEC dismissed the negative market sentiment as exaggerated and said oil market fundamentals remain strong, with Chinese crude imports set to rise to a new annual record in 2023.

A few days ago, the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s top producer and the world’s largest crude exporter, said oil demand remained strong and blamed speculators for the fall in oil prices.

The IEA said in its monthly report this week that global oil consumption remained strong in September, with record-high Chinese demand of 17.1 million bpd. Related: ExxonMobil vs. Google: Benefits and Assumptions Explained

Due to all-time high Chinese monthly demand and resilient consumption in the United States, the agency revised its 2023 oil demand growth forecast to 2.4 million bpd, higher than the 2.3 million bpd increase expected in the October report.

China is expected to account for 1.8 million bpd of the 2.4 million bpd increase this year, taking total global demand to 102 million bpd, according to IEA estimates.

But data on actual crude imports into China and the rest of Asia so far this year suggests demand may be weaker than the IEA’s bullish forecasts, says Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.

Demand growth in China this year is likely to be closer to OPEC’s estimate of 1.14 million bpd, according to Russell estimates.

Concerns about Chinese demand and the US economy have been dragging oil prices down since October, after a late summer surge after Saudi Arabia began voluntary cuts.

This week, Chinese data showed that refinery operations slowed in October from record-high crude throughput in September, as refining margins weakened and some independent refiners ran out of crude import quotas.

The property sector remains a matter of concern in China as it is holding back real economic recovery.

The first US retail sales decline since March has heightened concerns about consumer spending and the economy, further weighing on market sentiment.

Furthermore, oil supplies from non-OPEC+ producers, led by the US, are higher than forecast, suggesting a market surplus early next year and making a strong case for a rollover of Saudi and Russian cuts in 2024.

“There are clearly concerns about demand going into next year, particularly around China,” Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA, said after oil prices fell 5% on Thursday, which OPEC agreed to ease this week. Demanded, but to no avail.” Day.

“Recent trends may make it difficult for Saudi Arabia and Russia to allow their unilateral cuts to expire at the end of the year, which is something the market may gradually price in,” Erlam said.

“The lack of commitment to expand so far may reflect a desire not to, but as we have often seen in the past, producers will do whatever it takes to support the price.”

According to Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, the short-term risk of additional weakness in oil prices cannot be ruled out given the continued selling pressure from momentum-focused funds, but traders should also consider the risk of additional action. can do. “Prices will be supported at the OPEC and non-OPEC meeting on November 26.”

“The price weakness we are seeing means it is increasingly likely that the Saudis will end their additional voluntary cuts of 1MMbbls/d early next year,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Eva Manthey wrote in a Friday note. “Doing so will help erase this expected surplus and provide some support to the market.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for OilPrice.com

More top books from OilPrice.com:

Source: oilprice.com