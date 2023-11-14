Oil market decline due to change in speculative buying

Last week, oil prices posted their third consecutive weekly decline, falling to their lowest level since mid-July, as concerns about demand replaced fears of production cuts related to the Middle East conflict. . Front-month Nymex crude for December delivery rose 1.9% on Friday, but closed -4.1% for the week at $77.17/bbl, while January Brent crude posted a similar weekly decline to $81.43/bbl. Went. December gasoline fell -0.5% for the week to $2.19/gal, while December diesel fell -6.2% to $2.74/gal.

oil is in the markets A change in sentiment is being experienced, with a significant decline in speculative buying also putting pressure on prices. The volume of long positions in crude oil has decreased as macroeconomic fears dominate traditional supply and demand factors. To make matters worse, global supply has increased due to higher production by Iraq and Iran. In fact, some indicators suggest that softness has developed in the physical market, raising concerns about a decline in demand. In particular, Chinese refiners have ordered less supply for December. Although China imported 13.5% more crude in October than a year earlier, the growth figure was inflated last year due to coronavirus restrictions. Imports increased slightly to 11.5 million bbl/day on a month-on-month basis, but remained below ~1 million bbl/day levels during the summer. RELATED: US oil rigs continue to decline

The current situation is a sharp contrast to the mood in recent weeks, which had traders fearing a major threat to global oil supplies, reminiscent of the Arab oil embargo that occurred during the Yom Kippur War half a century ago. Overall, the current decline in oil prices may indicate growing concerns about the state of the global economy as well as a market driven by fear rather than fundamentals.

,The slowdown we have seen in prices is reflecting two things: concerns that the global economy has hit a brick wall based on data from China and a sense of confidence that supplies will not be affected by the war in Israel and the Gaza Strip. will happen,Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group told Reuters.

India, not China, to boost future oil demand

In the near future, India and not China is expected to become the main driver of global oil demand growth.

For decades, China has been key to rising global oil demand thanks to an economy that has maintained fast growth rates for long periods of time. But as the law of large numbers dictates, that era of exemplary growth may be in the rearview mirror. Economic pundits have predicted that China’s growth rate will slow to between 2 and 5 percent in the coming years due to a declining population and slowing productivity, from about 10% in previous decades. The dramatic slowdown is expected to lead to changes in the global oil regime, with India replacing China as the main driver of global demand growth. Over the past decade, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 79% of global oil demand growth, with China alone accounting for about 60%.

,China’s role as global oil demand growth engine is fading Fast,” Emma Richards, senior analyst at London-based Fitch Solutions Ltd., told The Times of India. Over the next decade, China’s share of emerging market oil demand growth is expected to decline from about 50% to just 15%, according to the analyst. % while India’s share will double to 24%.

In the medium term, Standard Chartered’s commodity analysts predict that China’s oil product demand growth will slow from 819 kb/d in 2023 to 516 kb/d in 2024, resulting in a 4.8% decline in GDP growth in 2024. Is the result of. 5.4% by 2023). They also forecast India’s demand growth to accelerate from 268 kb/d in 2023 to 331 kb/d in 2024, driven by favorable base effects and only a slight slowing in GDP growth (from 6.1% in 2023 to 2024). Will help in 6.0%).

The rapidly growing population, which has possibly overtaken even that of China, is expected to be the main driver of consumption trends in India. Meanwhile, the country’s transition away from traditional gasoline and diesel-fueled transportation is expected to lag other sectors, which contrasts with China’s accelerating adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy in general.

Adoption of electric vehicles is declining rapidly in China, a trend that does not bode well for gasoline demand in the world’s largest car market. According to BloombergNEF, EV sales in China are set to nearly double to 6.1 million units in 2022, while only 48,000 units were sold in India. BNEF has revealed that EVs are already displacing the use of more than 1.4 million barrels of oil per day globally.

By Alex Kimani for OilPrice.com

Source: oilprice.com