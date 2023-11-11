Stay updated with free updates

Simply sign up for myFT Oil & Gas Industry Digest – delivered straight to your inbox.

Shell and BP have asked Washington and Brussels to intervene in a bitter dispute with Venture Global LNG, warning that the company’s refusal to honor billions of dollars of liquefied natural gas supply contracts could threaten Europe’s energy security. There is danger.

In correspondence seen by the Financial Times, oil majors accused the US LNG provider of “malpractices” for withholding cargoes agreed under long-term supply contracts and instead selling the LNG on the spot market.

Shell alleges that Venture Global’s “opportunistic” actions enabled it to make $18 billion of windfall profits due to rising gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while failing to meet critical energy supply needs in Europe. That his ability has been damaged.

The allegations have sparked a war of words, with Venture Global calling “requests for interference” from governments in the companies’ binding contracts as “outrageous”.

The supermajors, along with Spain’s Repsol and Italy’s Edison, are among several foundation clients embroiled in contract arbitration with Venture Global. The foundation’s clients agree to long-term contracts that help LNG providers attract financing to build their projects.

European energy groups are trying to force the U.S. company to deliver contracted cargo or pay financial penalties in a process that could take years.

The call for intervention by the joint EU-US task force on energy security – set up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to boost US gas exports to Europe – signals a significant escalation in the dispute. The body is led by senior officials, including Ditte Juul Jorgensen, director general for energy at the European Commission, and Amos Hochstein, US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser on energy.

Shell said in a letter to executives seen by the FT: “Such short-sighted, unprecedented conduct sets a worrying precedent that could erode market confidence and delay investment in US LNG export infrastructure Which is still critically needed to support Europe’s energy security.”

The letter, dated Oct. 27 by Steve Hill, Shell Energy’s executive vice president, urges the task force to pressure Venture Global to stop its “unfair and harmful” actions and honor its long-term supply agreements.

A separate letter from BP agreed with Shell’s position. “Venture Global’s conduct has shaken confidence in the reliability of U.S. LNG suppliers at a critical time,” wrote Carol Hawley, BP’s executive vice president of trading and shipping.

In its letter to authorities dated November 10, Venture Global said it was “honoring its contractual obligations to its long-term customers in line with their long-term contracts”.

The company’s chief executive officer Mike Sabel and co-founder Bob Pender said the company “in a series of failed attempts to bully an industry newcomer into giving up its contractual rights in order to boost its own profits beyond recent record highs.” This is nothing more than the latest.” -Chair, wrote.

Venture Global’s first LNG facility, Calcasieu Pass, located on the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, began producing LNG in January 2022 and exported its first cargo two months later. But the company argues that it has not yet started full commercial operations and is not obliged to supply to foundation customers until the commissioning is complete.

It has declared “force majeure” on its contractual commitments on the grounds that the facility’s power supply equipment needs repairs.

Shell said the company’s excuse did not stand up to scrutiny, as the facility had delivered more than 200 cargo shipments to customers. It said the Calcasieu Pass’s commissioning period of approximately 600 days is contrary to industry standards.

In her letter, she alleged that Venture Global’s conduct “threatens to undermine the objectives” of the task force, which is to promote Europe’s energy security. Venture Global responded that as one of the few companies to successfully finance, commercialize and build capacity it has been “integral” to the increase in US gas exports.

Edison has written to the task force urging it to “use all its powers” to force Venture Global to supply the cargo. It accused the company of “profiteering” at the expense of European customers.

Addison cites a report by Wood Mackenzie which estimated that Venture Global would gain $17.5 billion from short-term market sales, while it would receive $2.8 billion under long-term contracts with foundation clients.

“This issue is no longer a personal dispute between the companies,” Edison said in a letter seen by the FT. “Rather it is exacerbating an energy crisis that is impacting the lives of everyday European citizens. “This can no longer be ignored.”

Source: www.ft.com