Oil major BP misses third-quarter estimates as profits slip

LONDON – Oil major BP on Tuesday reported a sharp year-on-year fall in profit despite analysts’ estimates.

The British energy giant reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $3.293 billion in the third quarter, used as a proxy for net profit. This was down from $8.15 billion in the same period last year, but an increase from the $2.59 billion profit recorded in the second quarter.

Analysts had expected third-quarter profit of $4.059 billion, according to LSEG’s estimates collection.

BP’s London-listed shares fell 4% in early trading.

BP said the quarterly growth came from increased oil and gas production and higher achieved refining margins, as well as “very strong oil trading results”. This was partially offset by weak gas marketing and trading results.

The company marked losses of $1.2 billion, including a pre-tax impairment charge of $540 million related to U.S. offshore wind projects.

Capital expenditure was $3.603 billion, compared to $4.314 billion in the previous quarter. Operating cash flow was more than $8.747 billion both in the quarter and year-to-date.

BP also announced a $1.5 billion share buyback ahead of fourth-quarter results.

“Divisionally, despite some solid operating indicators, earnings were down across all divisions,” Biraj Borkhataria, associate director of European research at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Borkhataria said that while the headline 20% net profit shortfall may have been a surprise, BP “has seen exceptional gas trading results on several occasions over the past few years, including last quarter.”

BP and other energy companies saw year-on-year profits fall in the second quarter after a sharp rise in fossil fuel prices. BP and others report record annual profits in 2022.

In its outlook, BP said it expected production curbs from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a rebound in demand to support oil prices. It also estimates that the industry’s refining margins will be “significantly lower” in the fourth quarter.

BP was shocked in September by the sudden departure of CEO Bernard Looney, who resigned after admitting that he had been “completely transparent” in his disclosures about his past relationships with colleagues before taking up the top job. Were not.

The role is being filled on an interim basis by CFO Murray Auchincloss.

“This has been a solid quarter supported by strong underlying operating performance, reflecting our continued focus on delivery,” Auchincloss said in a statement.

The company’s US boss Dave Lawler announced his resignation shortly after Looney without giving further details.

The leadership challenges have not affected BP’s share price, which rose 15.8% in the quarter ended Sept. 30 and about 12% so far in the year, according to LSEG data.

