Oil likely to suffer annual losses due to failure to support prices due to OPEC+ and war

(Bloomberg) — Oil is headed for its biggest annual decline since 2020 as the war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to lift prices, with traders worried that global crude supplies may still remain tight in coming quarters. May affect demand.

Brent crude remained above $77 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $72 a barrel, amid weekly, monthly and quarterly losses. The global benchmark has fallen about 10% this year, while the US marker has retreated by about the same amount. The broader Bloomberg gauge of commodities declined by a similar margin.

Official U.S. data showed nationwide crude stockpiles declined last week, but holdings at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub rose for an 11th week and reached the highest level since August, Thursday. Oil closed on the decline. Crude oil production in America is running at record levels.

Crude oil prices have been volatile since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, as well as speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as inflation eases. Still, despite repeated supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, rising production from countries outside the cartel, coupled with concerns about slowing demand growth, sent crude futures lower. has prompted.

This month, traders have faced rising tensions in the Red Sea following attacks on ships by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Half of the world’s container-ship fleet that regularly transits the waterway is now avoiding this route, and crude tankers have also been diverted, making journeys longer and costs rising.

“The long-running conflict in Gaza has heightened geopolitical tensions,” said Yep Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore. Still, the broader so-called Santa rally in equities and “the U.S. dollar struggling to gain any momentum recently are helping to provide some supportive catalysts for oil heading into the year.”

