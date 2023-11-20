'Oil-killing' EV batteries sent to automakers as oil investments fall: 'This is another major milestone'

Solid-state battery technology is touted to be the next big breakthrough that could literally put an end to vehicles running on dirty fuel.

These types of batteries have the capacity to store approximately twice as much electricity as lithium-ion batteries, allowing electric vehicles to travel much longer distances on a single charge – thus increasing customer confidence and potentially Consumption is encouraged.

The promise of these types of power-storage units has been given another boost by the news that Factorial Energy has sent several samples to car makers for testing.

“This is another major milestone and reflects our progress toward commercialization,” Siu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy, said in a statement, according to Business Wire.

CleanTechnica describes solid-state batteries as “oil destroyers”. The article also noted that the factorial announcement came the same week that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said there could be a gap in oil production investment.

While Factorial Energy’s move toward bringing solid-state batteries to vehicle use is undoubtedly good news, Cleantechnica said the automotive industry’s reliance on petrochemicals will mean the dirty fuel will persist if demand doesn’t reduce.

Meanwhile, the global supply of lithium will also be a challenge for the uptake and production of solid-state batteries, with the article pointing out that these types of batteries require 35% more lithium to produce than conventional batteries.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector accounted for 29% of planet-warming gases released into the country’s atmosphere in 2021.

These gases trap heat in the atmosphere and encourage global temperatures to rise, causing extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, deadly storms and wildfires.

But electric cars produce zero tailpipe pollution, meaning they’re kinder to the environment and can reduce the rate of temperature rise.

Therefore, solid-state batteries could be the death knell for vehicles running on dirty fuel. And Factorial’s announcement is bringing that possibility one step closer.

