Oil: JPMorgan expects ‘much more’ upside in oil market in 2024

This year has been eventful for the oil market.

Oil prices are about 17% below the average price in 2022. Meanwhile, supply cuts from some of the world’s biggest producers and resilient demand from U.S. consumers have kept a lid on prices, with many fearing further declines after oil more than doubled. From early 2021 to mid-2022.

“In 2024, we expect more of the same,” wrote Natasha Kanaeva, head of global commodity research at JPMorgan, in a recent global oil markets note.

Kanaeva and his team expect international benchmark Brent (BZ=F) crude oil prices to remain “largely flat” in 2024, with their forecasts predicting an average price of $83 a barrel next year and $81 this year. By 2025, the firm expects to see Brent prices decline by 10%, falling to an average of $75 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) and Brent crude oil were trading about 2% higher on Monday, above $77 and $82 a barrel, respectively.

JPMorgan’s team expects oil demand to rise by 1.6 million barrels per day next year, with the increased supply coming from outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies – known as OPEC+. Producers are expected to meet this demand. Like America.

“Despite continued economic headwinds, we see demand…supported by strong EM, resilient US and weak but stable Europe,” JPMorgan wrote. “The demand structure will likely reverse, with two-thirds of demand coming from overall economic expansion, while continued normalization of jet fuel will contribute the rest.”

“To keep the oil market balanced, [the] The OPEC+ alliance will need to continue to constrain production,” the firm wrote in its note, referring to the oil cartel’s ongoing output cuts and unilateral cuts from its biggest producer, Saudi Arabia.

In April, OPEC+ surprised markets by announcing it would cut its production by more than 1 million barrels per day, with half of the cut coming from Saudi Arabia. Russia also announced cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

“OPEC+ needs higher prices to finance its domestic budget spending,” said Andy Lippo, president of Lippo Oil Associates, shortly after the cuts were announced. “OPEC+ will continue to take preemptive action if prices fall.”

In June, OPEC+ members announced the group would extend production cuts into next year. The supply shortage caused futures prices to rise more than 25% in the third quarter, leading to many calls for $100 a barrel crude.

Crude oil hit its highest level of 2023 in late September, with Brent closing above $96 a barrel and WTI above $93.

But except for a brief, volatile period after the Israel-Hamas war began, prices have been falling, with oil prices posting four consecutive weekly declines amid concerns about rising inventories and slowing demand through last Friday.

“This proves you can have problems in the Middle East and all kinds of geopolitical possibilities,” said Tom Klosza, head of energy analysis. “But until you prove it to the markets, they’re going to continue to expect higher crude prices.” Will not follow.” OPIS recently told Yahoo Finance.

Still, markets remain sensitive to OPEC+’s changes. Crude oil prices rose 4% on Friday after OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group will consider whether to make further supply cuts at a meeting on November 26.

An aerial view of a crude oil storage facility is seen on May 5, 2020 in Cushing, Okla. (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images) (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Long game for OPEC+

Far from being driven by near-term changes in supply and demand for oil prices, the JPMorgan team also sees longer-term changes in OPEC+ policies that will alter plans for U.S. producers in the coming years.

“Global oil demand growth will likely slow to 1 mbd [million barrels per day] “As the final phase of the post-pandemic phase winds down, energy efficiency increases and the electric vehicle fleet continues to expand,” JPMorgan wrote. , dragging the price of Brent oil to $60 by the end of 2025.”

The company believes that price action will largely depend on whether Saudi Arabia and Russia continue to voluntarily limit their production in 2024 and 2025. If those cuts were eliminated and more supply was brought to the market, oil prices would fall. In response, “US oil operators will likely respond,” JPMorgan wrote.

,[A full] “However, the elimination of voluntary curtailments of 1.3 MBD and the resulting price decline are likely to lead to a slowdown in drilling and fracking activity in the second half of 2024,” JPMorgan said.

In this outcome, lower oil production from US producers would increase the firm’s estimated Brent price by $7 to an average of $65 for 2025.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais speaks during ADIPEC, the oil and energy exhibition and conference, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Kamran Jebreli/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

Ines Ferre is a senior business reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @ines_ferrre,

