Oil is everywhere at COP28, upset activists demand its end

(Bloomberg) — At the world’s most important climate summit, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — whose members supply about 30% of the world’s oil — has a pavilion for the first time.

Most read from Bloomberg

There, employees were giving children a book about oil. A gray-haired cartoon professor named Riggs takes young readers through esoteric topics such as the lightness and sourness of crude oil, before explaining why oil is important: “Without oil, we would enjoy the same standard of living. Will not be able to continue.” The book proved so popular that the pavilion sold out of copies in just four days over the two weeks of COP28.

Oil and gas executives tend to keep a low profile at the UN’s annual climate change gathering, but they have no reason to hide at COP28, which is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates – one of the world’s biggest oil exporters – and CEO Is done under the leadership of. Its national oil company. According to analysis by the pressure group “Kick the Big Polluters Out”, at least 2,456 representatives of the fossil fuel industry have been granted access to COP28. This number is almost four times higher than in Sharm el Sheikh last year. If they were a country, they would outnumber all national delegations at the conference except Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

The heads of major oil companies have participated as part of the country’s delegations. TotalEnergies SE CEO Patrick Pouyen is part of the French delegation, while Exxon Mobil Corp CEO Darren Woods is accredited from the United Arab Emirates. Other industry representatives attend under the umbrella of influence groups such as the International Emissions Trading Association, which has registered at least 110 people for the summit.

As COP28 enters its final few days, the most contentious issue is whether the final agreement will promise to phase out fossil fuels. For many of the thousands of climate activists among the 100,000 people registered to attend, the prominence of the oil and gas industry is a travesty – giving the industry most responsible for climate change a seat at the table.

“You don’t invite tobacco lobbyists to a health conference when you’re writing health policy,” said Emily Lowen of Climate Action Network Canada. “Based on these negotiations, particularly at this COP, related to agreeing on the language on phasing out fossil fuels, they have clear interests.”

Others take the industry’s statements of good intentions at face value and argue that the coalition should be as broad as possible to tackle the climate crisis. Either way, there’s no way to avoid oil and gas in the vast expo park hosting COP28 on the outskirts of Dubai.

From luncheons to panel discussions and high-level announcements at country pavilion panels, oil and gas is making its case. Industry-related programs often focus on technologies such as carbon capture and “greening” fossil fuel extraction.

At IETA’s two-story “BusinessHub,” which features a carbon market networking lounge, a partners’ private lounge, fruit bowls and an espresso machine, carbon capture was at the center of the discussion. The group’s 110 registered participants represent companies ranging from Norway’s Equinor to Shell PLC. The sign welcoming visitors lists Chevron Corp., America’s No. 2 oil company, as a partner.

Read more: What is COP28 and why is it important?

The back-to-back events on carbon capture and storage coincided with a networking luncheon for a coalition of Canadian industry leaders. Avik Day, CEO of Capital Power, a company that owns gas and coal-fired power plants, is attending the COP with the US-based Business Council for Sustainable Energy, an association whose members include the American Gas Association.

“I’m very excited to be here because heavy-emitting industries are here and being part of the conversation,” said Day, whose badge lists him as an observer. “I think the human race is the problem. We are all part of the problem, so we all need to be part of the solution.”

For industry representatives, the COP offers a chance to be in the same room with potential partners and government officials who might otherwise spend weeks meeting at home. Ministers, CEOs and corporate strategists have coffee in the same pavilion and sit together in the same panel audience, where it is easier to have informal conversations.

Richard Merzian, director of the Australian Renewables Industry Association and former COP negotiator, said that by keeping Sultan Al Jaber as both head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and chair of the climate summit, the UAE had given the industry a green light. Australia.

“What I’m seeing now is a proliferation of these venues to create more legitimacy for these delay strategies,” Merzian said. “Carbon capture and storage is a technology invented by the oil industry to push C02 down and oil up.”

But Al Jaber, who has always made clear his belief that his industry must be part of the situation, put oil and gas at the center of one of the achievements signed at COP28. He convinced more than 40 oil and gas companies, including Exxon, Total and Shell, to join the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter. It is controversial because it does not commit members to cutting oil and gas production, but they must completely stop emissions of methane, a highly damaging greenhouse gas, by 2030. This could have a tangible impact on global emissions. ,

“We must do everything possible to decarbonize the energy system we have today,” Al Jaber told delegates last week.

And along with his supporters, he also has many opponents.

But sometimes the irony seems too much. At an event, the CEO of Libya’s National Oil Company launched a new sustainability plan with a glossy brochure promising to reduce gas flare-ups by 2030. In an interview after the event, the CEO said that the company is trying to increase production one by one. It is working on a plan to increase daily production to one lakh barrels per day by the end of next year and two million barrels by 2026.

The industry’s boldness has also created tension with renewable groups and climate activists.

In one section of the Blue Zones, the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, a coalition promoting renewable energy, shares a temporary wall with the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN), a group that “brings together Canada’s oil and gas industry, innovators, “unites technology vendors, academia, research institutions, financiers and government,” according to its LinkedIn page.

At another carbon capture panel titled “Getting Your Attention: Sharing Carbon Capture and Storage Knowledge” at the CRIN Pavilion, panelists Day and Kendall Dilling of Capital Power, a soft-spoken oil executive who is president of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canadian oil sands companies, also faced serious questions from viewers where “emissions limits” baseball caps were prominently displayed. Above the panelists, a television screen showed an image of snow-capped mountains and a calm blue lake, with “CRIN” written in fine print.

Attendees said Pathways was lobbying to introduce loopholes and delayed timelines into the Canadian emissions cap plan. Halfway through the panel, a group of activists stood up and walked out of the CRIN pavilion, holding signs that read, “Refuse Carbon Capture.” Stop greenwashing with big oil. There were enough spectators present to fill the empty seats, many of whom were part of the Canadian energy industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com