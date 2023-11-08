Oil hits three-month low as bearish demand indicators rise

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell to a three-month low as an expected decline in U.S. gasoline consumption helped a growing range of indicators show the demand outlook is worsening.

Global benchmark Brent was trading below $82 a barrel after falling 4.2% on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $77. US gasoline demand will fall to a 20-year low on a per capita basis next year, according to a US government report, with prices at the pump and inflation likely to reduce discretionary driving.

Oil has fallen sharply over the past three weeks as the Israel-Hamas war-risk premium narrowed and the demand outlook worsened. There are concerns about the state of the economy in China, the world’s biggest importer, and fresh doubts over whether the Federal Reserve has ended its tightening. On the supply front, Russian shipments are trending near a four-month high, while industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose by nearly 12 million barrels last week.

The effect of increasing recession is also visible on the futures curve. WTI’s instant-time spread is now only 10 cents a barrel backward, a bullish structure where near-term cargoes are more expensive than later-term cargoes. This is down from a low of more than $1 on Oct. 23.

“The market is clearly not as tight as many were anticipating,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING Group NV. “This coincides with easing concerns over potential Middle Eastern supply disruptions and sentiment turning more negative.”

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its second month and Israeli troops have advanced into the center of Gaza city. Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said talks are ongoing toward normalizing relations with Israel. The conflict still has an impact on oil supplies from the Middle East, the source of about a third of the world’s crude.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that crude stockpiles at the key hub of Cushing, Oklahoma rose by 1.1 million barrels last week, according to a person familiar with the matter. If confirmed, it would be the biggest increase since June. The Energy Information Administration will not publish official data on Wednesday, instead releasing two weeks of data on Nov. 15.

However, OPEC+ said it was still positive on the demand outlook as it prepares for its next ministerial meeting. Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to meet in the last weekend of November to decide whether to extend the voluntary supply cuts until 2024.

