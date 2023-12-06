Stay updated with free updates

Simply sign up for Oil MyFT Digest – delivered straight to your inbox.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in five months as investors grew skeptical that output cuts announced by OPEC+ last week would be enough to offset rising supply and declining global demand from countries outside the cartel.

Brent, the international crude oil benchmark, fell 4 percent on Wednesday to $74.11 a barrel, its lowest level since the end of June. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, fell 4.1 percent to $69.33 a barrel.

The decline marked a five-day losing streak for global crude oil prices, despite Saudi Arabia and Russia joining the OPEC+ cartel last week in extending existing voluntary cuts and adding new cuts from other members in an effort to boost the market. Led.

But the voluntary nature of the cuts, which fall outside the group’s normal quota targets, has left many traders unconcerned.

“The market is starting to price in the possibility that OPEC may no longer remain united and implement these cuts,” said Martijn Rats, chief commodity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Low oil prices boost the global economy that has been hit by a slowdown in China and high interest rates in major industrialized countries.

The cartel’s failure to prop up the market is also likely to be welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden, who is struggling with low approval ratings and has made lowering gasoline prices and curbing inflation a key to his re-election next year. Has made it an important issue of the bid.

Big oil producers may not want to see prices fall further. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday visited OPEC member the United Arab Emirates, which has become an important channel for Russian trade since its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin later on Wednesday visited Saudi Arabia, where his relationship with the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is underpinned by the OPEC+ alliance formed in 2016.

Analysts said investors disagreed that OPEC members, some of whom fear losing market share, were united in their desire to disrupt supply, and pointed out that most of the cuts were extensions of existing plans.

recommended

African members of the group, including Angola, have opposed further cuts to their production.

“When OPEC cuts production like this, they risk losing market share,” Morgan Stanley’s Ratts said. “A lot of OPEC countries are keen to maximize their resources.”

Prices fell further on Wednesday afternoon after weekly government data showed a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. gasoline stockpiles, raising concerns that demand was also relatively weak.

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schildrop said he expected more production cuts from OPEC+ if prices failed to recover.

“There has been strong growth [in oil output from the US] This year – stronger than expected,” he said. “If this continues next year, it is certainly a challenge for OPEC+. I expect more cuts to be announced.”

Source: www.ft.com