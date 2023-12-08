Oil headed for seventh weekly loss due to supply surplus, weak demand from China weighing on the market

An aerial view in this photo taken by Kyodo shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 12, 2021. Photo taken on November 12, 2021. Mandatory Credit Kyodo/via Reuters Note to editors – This image was provided by a third party. Compulsory Credit. Japan out. No commercial or editorial…Obtain licensing rights Read more

Brent, WTI on track to fall nearly 5% this week

Chinese crude oil imports fell 9% in November

US crude oil production tops 13 million bpd

Dec 8 (Reuters) – Oil benchmarks were headed for a seventh consecutive weekly decline on concerns over a global supply surplus and weak Chinese demand, despite calls for more OPEC+ members to join production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Later on Friday the prices improved.

Brent crude futures rose $1.29, or 1.7%, to $75.34 a barrel by 0359 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.11, or 1.6%, to $70.45 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell to their lowest levels since late June in the previous session, a sign that many traders believe the market is oversupplied. Brent and WTI are also in contango, a market structure in which front-month prices trade at a discount to forward prices.

“Some short sellers closed out their positions as the oil market saw more selling. Meanwhile, falling oil prices prompted OPEC+ to improve solidarity to calm the market,” analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note. was forced to.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s two biggest oil exporters, called on all OPEC+ members on Thursday to join a deal on production cuts for the good of the global economy, just days after a stormy meeting of the producers’ club.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to a combined 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) cut in output for the first quarter of next year.

“Despite pledges by OPEC+ members, we see OPEC+ countries’ total output falling by only 350,000 bpd (from 38.23 million bpd to 37.92 million bpd) from December 2023 to January 2024,” said Victor Katona, chief crude analyst at Kpler. “

Katona said some OPEC+ countries may not adhere to their commitments due to irregularities in the quota baseline and dependence on hydrocarbon revenues.

Brent and WTI crude futures are on track to fall 4.5% and 4.8% respectively this week, their biggest losses in five weeks.

Concerns about China’s economy and rising oil production in the US also fueled the market’s decline this week.

Chinese customs data showed crude imports fell 9% in November from a year earlier, as high inventory levels, weak economic indicators and slow orders from independent refiners weakened demand.

In India, fuel consumption declined in November after touching a four-month peak last month, as festive cheer faded as travel slowed in the world’s third-largest oil consumer.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed that production in the United States remained near a record high of more than 13 million bpd.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Muyu Ju; Editing by Sonali Paul and Tom Hogg

