Oil & Gas Earnings: Analysts are calling for a ‘very strong’ third quarter as crude prices rise

RBC Capital Markets is calling for Canada’s largest oil and gas producers to report “very strong” financial performance in their third-quarter results.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) (IMO) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Friday among the major players in the Canadian oilpatch, with companies weighing in on their performance after benchmark crude prices hit a 10-month high. Latest information has been given about. Above US$94 per barrel,

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude (CL=F) prices averaged US$82.10 for the three months ended September 30. Volatility had increased in that reporting period, having roiled commodity markets since October amid fears of a broader war in the Middle East. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

For the third quarter, RBC Capital Markets analyst Greg Pardy is calling for larger Canadian oil and gas companies to show “more robust financial performance amid strong upstream-downstream commodity price tailwinds.” He points to an 11 per cent quarterly jump in WTI prices as the loonie remained stable against the US dollar.

“Oil prices fell in the third quarter on expectations of a soft-landing and Saudi Arabia’s unilateral production cut of one million barrels per day for the remainder of the year,” Pardi wrote in a recent note to clients. Declined.”

Among the oilsands-weighted majors – Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO)(CNQ), Suncor Energy (SU.TO)(SU), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO)(CVE), and Imperial – they estimate free cash The flow has increased. 127 percent in the third quarter, as the group shaved $3.1 billion from its collective net debt pile.

National Bank analyst Travis Wood similarly highlights “remarkable strength in crude oil prices quarter-on-quarter” as well as the absence of wildfire-related impacts on production.

“We expect cash flow per share to grow by an average of 23 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis,” he wrote in a research note.

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG.TO) – a basket of Canada’s largest oilsands stocks – has added more than nine per cent year-to-date.

Looking ahead, Wood says Canadian heavy oil producers are well-positioned to increase their share of the global crude oil market after the government-owned Trans Mountain expansion project from Alberta to the Pacific coast comes online. It is expected sometime next year.

Both Wood and Pardee expect capital discipline and returns to shareholders to remain in focus in the coming quarters, a theme that continues as we recover from falling oil prices at the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns . Pardee estimates that Canadian big companies will return a “huge” $30 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks next year.

Imperial is scheduled to report its third-quarter financial results on Friday morning. The company says it will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 11 a.m. ET. Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus are scheduled to report Nov. 2. Suncor is scheduled to report Nov. 8.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jflagerquist,

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com