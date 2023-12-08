Oil falls to worst since 2018 as OPEC+ fails to stop defeat

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose Friday, but continued its longest weekly decline since 2018 on concerns about a global glut, with traders skeptical that deep supply cuts by OPEC+ will be effective. Will happen.

Global benchmark Brent, which was trading above $75 a barrel, is still on course for its seventh weekly decline. West Texas Intermediate was near $70 a barrel after falling 11% in the past six sessions. Widely watched timespreads are stuck in bearish contango structures until the middle of next year, with accelerated contracts trading at a discount to later dates.

Crude has closed each session lower since last week’s meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies as doubts were raised over the group’s plans for deeper cuts. The decline also came after major producer Saudi Arabia said restrictions could be extended beyond March, followed by similar comments from Russia, Algeria and Kuwait.

There are also concerns about the trajectory of demand. Chinese consumption is expected to rise by 500,000 barrels per day next year, less than a third of the increase seen in 2023, according to a Bloomberg survey. Meanwhile, in the US, many economists see a recession starting next year.

“The oil demand outlook remains bleak,” said Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. in Mumbai. “China’s recovery fails to take off, while Western factory activity continues to contract.”

A prolonged decline in oil — as well as a decline in related products like gasoline — would be a boon for central bankers as they seek to rein in inflation. Average retail motor fuel prices in the US have fallen to their lowest in a year, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

While OPEC+ is reducing supply in an effort to balance the market and support prices, output from drillers outside the cartel is increasing. Official data shows US supplies are running at more than 13 million barrels per day, up from about 12 million at the start of the year.

