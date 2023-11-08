Oil falls to lowest level since July on China trade data, Fed comments

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell to its lowest in more than three months as weak trade data from China and fresh doubts about whether the Federal Reserve would raise rates further clouded the demand outlook.

West Texas Intermediate slipped 4.3% to near $77 a barrel, the lowest since July 21 and the biggest one-day drop since early October. The decline deepened in the afternoon after WTI fell below its 200-day moving average, a sign of long-term weakness that often prompts additional selling.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said as the dollar strengthened — potentially hurting demand for oil by making the commodity more expensive for importers — it was too early to declare victory over inflation. He also said it was better to risk too much tightening of monetary policy than too little, and he worried that inflation could rise again.

Meanwhile, trade data from China, the world’s biggest crude importer, showed an uncertain economic recovery as overseas shipments fell short of expectations, falling 6.4% while imports last month fell 3% from a year earlier. increased.

“The data suggests a continued deterioration in the Chinese economic outlook due to a decline in demand in the country’s biggest export destination: the West,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

On the supply side, Russia is shipping crude at near the highest rates in more than four months, and the Israel-Hamas war has yet to disrupt flows from the Middle East as it enters its second month. .

Meanwhile, the quick spread for WTI – the difference in prices between its two nearest contracts – narrowed to its weakest level since July, suggesting supply remains ample. The premium for a near-term barrel fell to 13 cents, down from $1.43 three weeks ago, when supply concerns were at the forefront of investors’ minds.

Crude oil prices were supported on Monday by continued supply cuts by OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia. Both countries said over the weekend they would extend their sanctions until the end of the year. OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais expects oil demand to remain strong despite challenges facing the global economy.

