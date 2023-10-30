Oil falls, markets steady as Israel launches attack on Gaza

Oil futures fell on Sunday night as markets were calm after Israel launched a ground offensive in Gaza, amid fears of a wider conflict that could lead to potential threats from Iran that could disrupt global crude supplies.

“Israel is approaching the situation with caution, which brings a sense of relief that the worst may not be over,” Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note. Oil has declined.

However, Innes said investors should remember that “this is likely to be a long, drawn-out affair with many false dawns.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery CL00 CL.1 CLZ23 fell 93 cents, or 1%, to $84.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Sunday night. December Brent crude BRNZ23, the global benchmark, was down $1, or 1.1%, at $89.48 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, falling below the $90-a-barrel threshold.

Oil futures jumped nearly 3% on Friday, but suffered a weekly decline, leaving the market with a modest risk premium.

By Sunday, Israeli troops had moved at least two miles into the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported, marking the beginning of a delayed ground offensive into the area aimed at driving out Hamas following the October 7 attack on southern Israel. In which more than 1,400 people were killed. Saw dead and over 200 Israelis taken hostage.

According to Palestinian officials, Israel’s continued bombardment of the densely populated Gaza Strip has resulted in more than 8,000 casualties. Israel has been under pressure from the US and others to reduce civilian casualties.

Among U.S. stock-index futures, S&P 500 futures ES00 rose 0.3%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00 rose 68 points, or 0.2%.

The biggest concern among investors is a conflict in which Iran appears to be more directly involved. Iranian crude oil exports have seen a decline after the Trump administration withdrew the US from the nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions in 2018.

Renewed crackdown on Iran could knock up to 1 million barrels per day of crude off the market, while escalating conflict could threaten Tehran transportation chokepoints, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, or otherwise critical infrastructure in the region. Can attack, which can create fear. premium.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a post in English on Twitter on Saturday that Israel had “crossed red lines that could force everyone to take action.”

US warplanes on Friday struck two sites in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, following a series of attacks on US air bases in the region that began last week.

As October comes to an end, US stocks are set to book another round of monthly losses, although the pressure is mainly attributed to a rise in Treasury yields. The S&P 500 SPX joined the Nasdaq Composite COMP in correction territory last week, while the Dow

The DJIA is down more than 2% year to date.

The rise in yields, which moves inversely to price, came as US government debt failed to attract its usual haven-related buying amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

