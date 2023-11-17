Oil falls into bear market due to strong supply pressure on OPEC+

(Bloomberg) — Oil is headed for a fourth weekly loss after sinking a bear market, a development that poses a headache for OPEC+ leaders who review production targets later this month.

West Texas Intermediate is headed for a weekly decline of nearly 5%, even as the benchmark hit a higher high on Friday. That’s down more than 20% from its September high.

The latest recession is driven by myriad factors. Real-world barrel prices have been steadily softening over the past few weeks as supply exceeds expectations. Shipments from Guyana and the North Sea are set to increase next month, while US exports are on the rise.

The higher volumes worsen the outlook ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies late next week. Saudi Arabia and Russia – the group’s biggest producers – have pledged to curb excess output by the end of the year, although Russia’s crude exports have surged in recent weeks.

The recent price weakness has been fueled by technical factors. Major market indicators are trading bearish for the first time in several months, while some moving averages have also been breached in recent days, leading to increased selling pressure.

“All eyes are now on OPEC+ following the recent decline in oil prices as well as loosening of crude curve structures and weak economic data,” said Bjarne Schildrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB AB.

Inventory data from the US earlier in the week pointed to a sharp increase in stockpiles recently, particularly at the major storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma. Those buildups come as refineries undergo seasonal maintenance, reducing their demand for crude. Due to increase in American production, foreign shipments are also increasing, due to which the supply in the market is increasing.

The International Energy Agency said earlier this week that production growth meant the global market would not be as tight as expected this quarter.

Despite the risks associated with the Israel-Hamas war, this is keeping prices soft. While many traders had bought bullish options when that conflict began, they are now paying large premiums for bearish options to protect against the risk of further declines.

Still, some analysts believe the current price weakness will not last long, with OPEC poised to defend prices in the coming months.

“We believe OPEC will ensure Brent oil prices rise to $80 to $100 in 2024 by ensuring moderate deficits and leveraging its pricing power,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Dan Struven said in a note. Stay among the dollars.” He said the latest selloff was driven by expectations of non-OPEC supply.

The demand scenario has also become bleak. Data from China, the world’s biggest importer of crude, showed refiners cut daily processing rates in October as oil demand fell from a month earlier. Meanwhile, US unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in almost two years, signaling a slowdown in the world’s biggest crude consumer.

