Oil falls for fourth day on OPEC+ intrigue and risk-off tone

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell for a fourth day as traders looked ahead to this week’s delayed OPEC+ meeting and broader financial markets adopted a risk-off tone.

Global benchmark Brent fell to $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was around $75, after falling 2.3% in the previous three sessions. Crude oil fell along with equities as the week’s trading began, data showed China’s industrial companies’ profits grew at a slower pace in October, posing a threat to growth in the world’s largest crude importer. The risk was exposed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had to extend its crucial meeting by four days to November 30 to decide on the supply policy amid the dispute over quota. The latest weakness in crude oil futures prices comes despite a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts showing nearly half expect the group to take additional measures to shore up the market.

Brent has fallen by about a fifth from highs reached in late September as supply from non-OPEC+ countries increased and the Israel-Hamas war risk premium declined. The International Energy Agency forecast earlier this month that the market would be back in surplus next year.

“Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members will be keen to avoid any schism,” said Vivek Dhar, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “OPEC+ will need to show significant supply discipline, or at least the ability to do so, to ease market concerns of huge surpluses in oil markets next year.”

Market metrics point to weakening conditions. WTI’s instant spread – the difference between its two nearest contracts – is 28 cents a barrel in contango, a bearish pattern in which spot prices trade at a discount to futures. A month ago, the gap in laggards was 84 cents a barrel, with the opposite structure.

Elsewhere, the United Arab Emirates will host COP28 from Thursday. The chairman of the summit is also the head of the OPEC producer’s state oil company, making it one of the most controversial climate summits in recent memory.

