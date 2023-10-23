Oil falls as diplomatic moves in Gaza war reduce risk of supply disruption

by mohi narayan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 on Monday as concerns about supply disruptions eased as diplomatic efforts to halt conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas intensified.

Brent crude futures fell 67 cents to $91.49 a barrel, at 0628 GMT, having fallen $1.08 earlier on Monday to $91.08 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 82 cents at $87.26 a barrel, having fallen $1.72 to $87.03 a barrel earlier in the session.

The contracts surged more than 1% last week for a second consecutive weekly rise on fears of potential supply disruption if the Israel-Hamas war escalates into a wider conflict in the Middle East, the world’s largest oil supply region.

Aid convoys began arriving from Egypt into the Gaza Strip over the weekend, as Arab leaders and foreign ministers gathered in Cairo for a summit that was unable to produce a joint statement.

“There is some relief in the oil market that Israel is halting the planned ground incursion into northern Gaza to negotiate the release of hostages, which opens a window for diplomacy,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights. ” ,

“The ground siege is seen as a potential trigger for escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East region, a factor behind the rise in crude oil risk premium over the past fortnight,” Hari said.

Analysts at ANZ Research echoed the same sentiment, saying in a client note that this raises hopes that the Israel-Hamas war will not spread across the Middle East and supply disruptions.

But, in the latest developments, Israel bombed Gaza and its planes attacked Lebanon. Asian shares moved lower on Monday.

To ease oil supply pressure – already tight due to production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia – the US imposed sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela following the Venezuelan government’s agreement with the opposition. Suspended.

US President Joe Biden, who visited Israel last week, spoke with the leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany and Italy on Sunday after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pope Francis.

The leaders of France and the Netherlands will visit Israel this week in a bid to seek a solution to the conflict that began on October 7 following a Hamas attack.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi, Katya Golubkova in Tokyo and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source