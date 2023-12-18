Oil extends weekly gains as focus turns to Red Sea shipping attacks

(Bloomberg) — Oil posted its first weekly gain since late October as major shipping lines suspended transit through the Red Sea, highlighting risks to the vital artery for international crude trade.

Global benchmark Brent traded near $77 a barrel after gaining 0.9% last week, snapping a seven-week losing streak. West Texas Intermediate was near $72. Egypt’s Suez Canal authority said it was “closely monitoring” tensions in the Red Sea after the US said it shot down 14 drones launched from Iran-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Major shippers MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. and CMA CGM SA announced over the weekend that they would not send their vessels through the chokepoint due to increased threats, while Maersk Tankers A/S said it would insist its ships remain in transit. Option to avoid the route. Houthi militants are attacking more and more merchant ships in the Red Sea in response to the war in Gaza – especially ships they claim are linked to Israel.

Crude oil has fallen by nearly a fifth from its peak in late September and is down 10% for the year as U.S. shale supplies beat analysts’ expectations and amid doubts whether all OPEC+ members Will stick to the promise of reducing production. While hedge funds are now their least bullish on the 2011 data, Wall Street analysts see some room for a bounce in prices next year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., previously among the biggest bulls, lowered its forecast range for Brent by $10 to $70-$90 a barrel in 2024 in a Dec. 17 report. This came as it boosted its outlook for US liquids supply growth next year. 0.5 million to 0.9 million barrels per day.

“The main focus remains on supply, with U.S. crude oil production set to hit a new record at the end of the year,” said Robert Rennie, head of commodity and carbon research at Westpac Banking Corp. “It is uncertain whether tensions will escalate in the Red Sea.” There will be a material impact on oil prices, although logistics and shipping costs will increase.

Timespreads are still showing signs of weakness, with both Brent and WTI in bearish territory – with the latter contracts trading at a premium until the middle of next year. Brent’s six-month spread was recently at 21 cents a barrel in contango, compared to $1 a barrel a month ago in the opposite, bullish backwardation structure.

