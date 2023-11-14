Oil extends relief rally into fourth day on better demand signals

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose for a fourth day, its longest stretch of gains in more than two months, on signs that the demand outlook may not be as bad as previously feared.

Global benchmark Brent is trading near $83 a barrel, and is up about 4% since last Wednesday’s close. West Texas Intermediate was near $79. OPEC said in a monthly report on Monday that demand was strong and “extremely negative sentiment” was dominating the market. The American Automobile Association said the US Thanksgiving travel period will be the busiest since 2019.

“While fundamentals are still supportive, the market is likely to remain in the red for the remainder of this year,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy for ING Group NV. “The surplus we see early next year could also be erased if the Saudis eliminate their additional voluntary supply cuts.”

However, there are still plenty of bearish indicators, and despite OPEC’s optimism, Saudi Arabia is keeping its output at its lowest level in years. Supply also looks healthy as flows from the Middle East are unaffected by the Israel-Hamas war, and shipments from Russia and the US have increased.

Brent is down about 14% from this year’s peak in late September. Meanwhile, money managers have quadrupled their bearish bets on WTI over the past month.

In the Middle East, Israel’s forces went on the offensive against Hamas. President Joe Biden called on Israel to take “less intrusive action” at the Gaza Strip’s Al Shifa hospital, increasing pressure to reduce civilian casualties. The US had also carried out air strikes on targets linked to Iran in eastern Syria.

The International Energy Agency’s monthly report due on Tuesday will be closely watched for more clarity on the outlook, while US inflation data is also due. The Energy Information Administration will release two weeks of US inventory data on Wednesday.

