Oil drops fall on Gaza grounds as Israel begins cautious offensive

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell after Israel committed troops to Gaza with a more cautious approach than before, fueling speculation that fighting could remain limited despite Iran’s rhetoric.

Global benchmark Brent fell to $89 a barrel after rising nearly 3% on Friday as Israel scaled up operations, while West Texas Intermediate fell near $84. While Israel has sent troops and tanks to the northern Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 attack, it is taking a day-by-day approach.

The oil market has been hit by the conflict in Gaza on concerns that it could spread beyond the enclave and into Israel. The Middle East accounts for a third of global crude oil supplies, and there are fears that an escalation of the war could lead to attacks on oil tankers, threatening maritime chokepoints and reducing exports from Tehran.

Before crude oil futures trading opened in Asia on Monday, both Tehran and Washington warned that the conflict could still spread. Iran said war “could force everyone to take action.” Meanwhile, the US saw an “increased risk” of spillover, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“The weekend showed that the armed conflict is limited to Israel and Gaza – in that light, crude oil looks overbought,” said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights in Singapore. “Prices are likely to continue falling until the next risk event,” he said.

Iran is the main supporter of Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US and EU. Tehran also supports Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, whose forces are deployed along Israel’s northern border and have the potential to open a second front in the conflict.

Away from the Middle East, there have been mixed signals about physical market conditions. In the US, oil reserves held at a key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma remain at their lowest level since 2014, but unprecedented amounts of gasoline have surged along the Gulf Coast.

Some market metrics point to less difficult conditions. WTI’s instant spread – the difference between its two nearest contracts – was 75 cents a barrel in backwardation. This is still a bullish pattern, but it is still close to the lows seen last week, and lower than before the conflict began.

