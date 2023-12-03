Oil companies pledge to reduce methane pollution at COP28, but critics call it a 'smokescreen'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fifty oil companies representing nearly half of global production have pledged to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030 and end routine fires in their operations, this year’s U.N. Move one that environmental groups call a “smokescreen,” the chair of climate talks said Saturday.

Methane emissions are a significant contributor to global warming, so reducing them rapidly could help slow temperature rise. A leading climate scientist calculated and told The Associated Press that if the companies met their pledges, future temperature increases could be reduced by one tenth of a degree Celsius (0.18 degrees Fahrenheit). This is about how much the Earth is currently warming every five years.

The announcement from Sultan al-Jaber, president of the climate summit, known as COP28, and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., comes as he and others have insisted that his background would allow him to bring oil companies to the negotiating table. Will allow to bring. Al-Jaber has said the industry’s involvement is crucial to cutting the world’s greenhouse emissions by nearly half over seven years to limit global warming to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) compared to pre-industrial times.

Signatories to the pledge included major national oil companies such as Saudi Aramco from Angola, Brazil’s Petrobras and Sonangol, and multinationals such as Shell, TotalEnergies and BP.

“The world does not function without energy,” Al-Jaber said, speaking at a session on the oil industry. “Yet if we don’t fix the energy we use today, reduce their emissions on the gigaton scale, and rapidly transition to zero carbon alternatives the world will break down.”

As if anticipating the criticisms, al-Jaber said: “Is this enough? Please listen to me. No, it is not enough. I say this with full passion and confidence, I know that much more can be done.”

For months before COP28, there was speculation about action on methane. Not only do methane leaks, along with flaring, which is the burning of excess methane, and venting of the gas, all contribute to climate change, but these problems can be largely solved with changes to current technologies and operations. Is. In fact, oil and gas companies could have taken such measures years ago, but they did not do so on a large scale, focusing more on increasing production rather than focusing on its byproducts.

In this way, the methane deal represents a potentially important contribution to tackling climate change that has largely maintained the status quo for the oil and gas industry. Many environmental groups immediately criticized it.

A letter signed by more than 300 civil society groups said the pledge was “a sham to hide the reality that we need to phase out oil, gas and coal.”

“Commitments to cut methane are important, but they address the symptom, not the source,” said Jean Su, director of energy justice at the Center for Biological Diversity.

But Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp said Saturday’s deal “may be the most impressive day of announcements from any COP in my 30 years at the Environmental Defense Fund.”

Describing the deal as important, Al-Jaber said that methane has caused almost half of the world’s warming since the pre-industrial era. However, methane released from oil and gas drilling accounts for only 23 percent of the world’s methane emissions, with agriculture and waste being the big culprits, said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, the climate scientist who calculated the proposal. One-tenth will be reduced. Future warming.

“This would be an important, but not fundamental, contribution” to ensuring that average temperatures do not rise by more than 1.5 degrees, Heyer said. To stay within that limit, the world needs to cut carbon dioxide by about 40 percent and methane by about 60 percent by 2030, he said.

Methane can be released at many points during an oil and gas company’s operations, from fracking to the production, transportation, or storage of natural gas. In the short term, it is 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide. However, methane only lasts a few decades in the air – as opposed to thousands of years for carbon dioxide – so reducing methane rapidly is “low hanging fruit” because it is easier and alters future warming further, Al-Jaber said.

Marcelo Mena, CEO of the Global Methane Hub, a coalition of philanthropies and organizations focused on reducing methane emissions, said near-zero methane emissions commitments should not be seen as delaying the phase out of fossil fuels, as some environmentalists say. The groups have claimed.

“We won’t let oil companies leak into the ocean until they are phased out, so why would we let them leak methane to supercharge climate change?” said Mena, a former environment minister in Chile.

Still, Mena said self-reporting isn’t enough to motivate oil and gas companies to make changes. Instead, he said putting a price on pollution, or companies finding themselves locked out of markets that require higher standards with leaks, would force change.

Strict rules have started being implemented. On Saturday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a final rule aimed at reducing methane emissions and other harmful air pollutants generated by the oil and gas industry. It targets emissions from existing oil and gas wells across the country. Previous EPA regulations focused only on new wells. It also controls the smaller wells that would be needed to find and stop methane leaks.

White House climate adviser John Podesta told the AP that the United States will now have “the strongest methane regulations in the world.”

Earlier this year, EU negotiators reached a deal to reduce methane emissions from the energy industry in the 27-member bloc. The agreement bans routine venting and flaring and mandates strict reporting. By 2027, it will extend those criteria to oil and gas exporters outside the bloc.

Saturday’s announcement did not address oil and natural gas burned by end users, so-called Scope 3 emissions, which could be motorists in their cars or plants that power cities. In his speech, Al-Jaber said oil and gas companies need to do more to research solutions to Scope 3 emissions.

The Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter is supported by the United Arab Emirates and neighboring Saudi Arabia, two OPEC giants. Saudi Arabia’s vast oil resources, which lie close to the surface of its desert expanses, make it one of the least expensive places in the world to produce crude oil. Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC and Aramco, the world’s third-most valuable company, have both signed the pledge.

Separately, organizers said more than 100 countries had signed a pledge to triple the world’s installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, something the leaders of the so-called Group of 20 promised in September. Their countries emit 80 percent of all planet-warming gases.

