Oil companies commit to big cuts in planet-warming gas at COP28

Nearly 100,000 people attend UN climate talks in Dubai, UAE

Countries and oil companies have promised to make major progress in tackling global warming in a major new energy pledge at UN climate talks.

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco is one of 50 oil and gas companies pledging to phase out planet-warming gases by 2050.

Nearly 100 countries have also pledged to triple the world’s use of renewable energy by 2030.

However, there will be no penalties for missing the target and critics say the promises are not binding.

They only cover emissions by oil and gas companies when drilling and processing fossil fuels – not from the actual burning of oil and gas that generate electricity or run gasoline cars.

They also allow companies to increase oil and gas production in the short term, as long as it tapers off by 2050.

More information about the COP28 climate summit

Addressing the summit on Sunday, COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber said the new pledge “engages more companies from more countries and more sectors than ever before, who are aligned with our North Star of 1.5C”.

World leaders agreed in Paris in 2015 to limit global warming to that amount.

Burning huge amounts of oil, gas and coal is causing climate change but leaders still can’t agree on how fast the world should stop using them.

The UAE says the decarbonization charter will accelerate climate action as oil and gas companies responsible for 40% of the world’s emissions pledge to become net zero by 2050.

Reaching net zero means stopping adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

Fifty companies, including the UAE’s state oil company, have pledged to almost completely stop emitting methane, a potentially planet-warming gas, during oil and gas production by 2030.

The International Energy Agency has previously said the world will not be able to meet its climate promises, including limiting temperature rise to no more than 1.5C, if it explores for more new oil and gas.

“Clean energy needs to be accelerated, and we have called for tripling renewable energy. But that’s only half the solution,” said Tina Stijn, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, which is among the country’s most vulnerable islands. is one of. Climate change.

She adds, “The pledge cannot green countries that are simultaneously expanding fossil fuel production.”

The UAE’s chairmanship of the COP28 talks has attracted criticism as the country is one of the world’s top 10 oil and gas producers and summit president Sultan Al-Jaber is also the head of the giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). .

More world leaders are addressing COP28 which is in its third day.

Pope Francis said that ecological change to save the world can be done by adopting renewable energy, “elimination of fossil fuels, and education in less dependent lifestyles”.

The Pope was unable to attend the Dubai summit in person due to illness, so his speech was read by Cardinal Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

Source