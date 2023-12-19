Oil benefits as Red Sea attacks create panic among shippers

(Bloomberg) — Oil trading rose to its highest level in more than two weeks as more companies moved away from the Red Sea after a surge in attacks on ships near the key shipping conduit.

Most read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent traded 1.8% higher on Monday near $78 a barrel, reaching its highest level since early December. West Texas Intermediate was above $72 a barrel. Prices rose on Monday after BP Plc said it would stop all shipments via the waterway and Equinor ASA said it was turning away ships.

The recent increase in attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen is the biggest sign of disruption to energy flows since the Israel-Hamas war that began on October 7, prompting the US to announce a new maritime task force to protect commercial vessels. Had to do. It also helped boost oil prices after they hit a five-month low last week amid signs of rising output, especially in the US.

John Driscoll, director and founder of Singapore-based consultancy JTD Energy Services Pte Ltd, said disruptions to key trade routes are short-lived, and it is likely the US will take strong military action to counter these tensions. “The Houthi bombing and blockade will increase tensions in the Middle East and will Iran jump into the fray,” he said.

About 8% of the world’s crude transits through the Suez Canal, which would put pressure on tanker use if ships are forced to take the longer route around South Africa, Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Crude oil had risen 3.9% on Monday before the advance cut, suggesting the price impact may be short-lived.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note that the disruption probably wouldn’t have a major impact on futures because it was unlikely to have a direct impact on production. It came as the bank on Sunday lowered its Brent crude forecast for 2024, citing expectations of stronger US production and modest demand growth.

Brent has fallen nearly 20% from its peak in September and is set for its first annual decline since 2020. Timespreads are indicating continued weakness, with the two nearest contracts in bearish contango at 11 cents a barrel, compared to 2 cents a month ago. ,

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter delivered to your inbox, click here.

–With assistance from Sharon Cho and Yongchang Chin.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com