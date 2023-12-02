‘Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter’ denounced as greenwashing scheme by fossil fuel arsonists

Hundreds of civil society groups and frontline voices around the world on Saturday condemned the voluntary pledge made by government leaders and fossil fuel giants, calling the “Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter” unveiled at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai a cynical industry Didn’t say anything except. Supported smokescreen and greenwashing moves that would allow massive emissions of carbon, methane and other greenhouse gases to continue.

“The Oil and Gas Decarbonization Accelerator is a dangerous distraction from the COP28 process,” David Tong, global industry campaign manager for Oil Change International, warned in a statement from Dubai. “We need legal agreements, not voluntary pledges. The science is clear: staying under 1.5ºC global warming requires a complete, fast, fair and funded phaseout of fossil fuels, starting now. Is.”

Supported by about 50 government and private oil and gas companies, the stated objective of the pledge, also known as the Decarbonization Accelerator, is to reduce upstream emissions of methane to “near-zero” levels and end “routine flaring.” – that is, emissions are included in production but not in consumption – by 2030, while a “net-zero operation” target is targeted by 2050.

“Voluntary commitments are a dangerous distraction from what is required at COP28. Oil and gas companies meeting to sign a pledge that relates only to their operational emissions is like a group of arsonists meeting to fan the flames more. “Promises to burn efficiently.”

Critics of the charter say that the main point is the voluntary nature of the scheme and the obvious fact that it does not cover 80–90% of the emissions produced by industry, namely the downstream consumption of their products – the burning of coal, oil, and Fractured gas.

An open letter released by 320 groups on Saturday accused Sultan al-Jaber, the COP28 president and chief executive of the host country’s national oil company, of squandering a “historic opportunity” by allowing pledges to be passed off as meaningful progress for the planet during the event. has been applied. This is the hottest year in 125,000 years.

“It appears that the COP28 Presidency is encouraging fossil fuel companies to make yet another set of empty voluntary pledges, with no accountability mechanisms or guarantees that the companies will follow them,” the letter said. “Issuing yet another in a long series of voluntary industry commitments that are ultimately violated will not make COP28 a success. Voluntary efforts are inadequate, and a distraction from the task at hand.”

The groups argue that by only aiming to “reduce oil and gas operational emissions without sharp cuts in total fossil fuel production”, the charter will fall short of “achieving the methane emissions reductions needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.” Will fail.”

Citing recent findings from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, released in October, the letter says the only way to meet the 1.5ºC target established by the 2015 Paris Agreement is to phase out fossil fuels entirely. Have to do it – and fast.

“Reducing methane pollution from the oil and gas supply chain is a critical component of near-term emissions reductions – but it is not sufficient in itself,” the letter says.

As well as the industry-backed charter, 118 countries on Saturday also pledged to triple renewable energy by 2030, but green groups say that while welcome, such an effort means little if done over the same period. Fossil fuels are not phased out during the .

“The future will be powered by solar and wind, but it will not happen fast enough unless governments regulate fossil fuels,” said Kaisa Kosonen, who leads Greenpeace International’s COP28 delegation in Dubai.

Oil Change’s Tong also pointed to national promises on renewable energy in the context of an overall greenwashing effort that is trying to tell the world that this can lead to a renewable energy revolution while at the same time allowing the fossil fuel industry to continue its existence. May be allowed to keep.

“If your company digs up and burns stuff, you’re the problem. It’s time to close your business.”

“Linking the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter with a renewable energy commitment appears to be a deliberate move to divert attention from the weakness of this industry pledge,” Tong said.

“The pledge to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency is welcome and signals momentum towards a final agreement at this year’s UN climate talks,” he said, but voluntary pledges are required for countries to make formal commitments at COP28. There cannot be a substitute for the outcome of negotiations. The root cause of the climate crisis: fossil fuels.”

Journalist and veteran climate organizer Bill McKibben, co-founder of 350.org and now Third Act, said it is “not difficult” to know what needs to be done or to identify who is to blame for the current crisis.

McKibben said, “If your company digs up and burns stuff, you’re the problem. It’s time to shut down your business. Back to the past.”

Green critics of the Charter clearly believe that the main culprits should play little role in the way governments and society at large have chosen to manage the transition from a dirty energy economy to a more sustainable and clean economy. .

