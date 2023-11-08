OIG surprise visit exposes problems at women’s federal prison

Surprise inspection of two Bureau of Prisons women’s facilities tells a bigger story of problems , [+] Are troubling the agency. getty

It’s no surprise that prisons are difficult environments to live in. Overcrowding, noise, transmission of diseases and poor food selection are some of the challenges that prisoners face every day. While most would suggest that prison should be tough, it does not need to be inhumane, especially in a country known for its preference for putting people in prison. One would think that the United States would have gotten better at this by now.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) published a report about a surprise inspection conducted at FCI Tallahassee, a women’s federal prison in Florida. This inspection is part of the OIG’s initiative to conduct surprise visits to federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facilities across the country.

The OIG reported worrying conditions at FCI Tallahassee’s food service and storage operations. Inspectors noted that they observed that moldy bread and rotten vegetables in the refrigerator were being served to prisoners in the food preparation area at the women’s prison. They also found rodent feces and evidence of chewing on food boxes, as well as grain bags containing insects and distorted food containers. The position of food service administrator, which is responsible for food safety within the food service department, had been vacant for two years. In fact, FCI Tallahassee’s current Food Service Administrator’s first day of duty in that position was the first day of an OIG inspection.

The building, like many BOP facilities across the country, had infrastructure issues, requiring billions of dollars to modernize. A lack of funding and a clear plan to implement the upgrades has plagued the BOP for years. This was evident at the Tallahassee facility, originally built in 1938, where the OIG noted “…serious infrastructure problems that created unsanitary and potentially unsafe conditions.” It noted that the facility had a shower where discolored water had accumulated, a shower that filled with water when used, and an inoperable toilet. Many female prisoners live in residential units where water often leaks from ceilings and windows in or around their living spaces. In some cases inmates took matters into their own hands and used feminine hygiene products to soak up water from leaking windows, and inspectors noticed black matter (let’s call it mold) on walls and ceilings.

The continued lack of correctional officers and health care treatment was noticeable. At the time of its inspection in May 2023, FCI Tallahassee had a total of 307 positions, including 292 BOP positions authorized specifically for FCI Tallahassee, as well as 15 positions through the U.S. Public Health Service and supplemental staffing from the Department. were supported through allocations. Justice. Of the total positions at FCI Tallahassee, 85 percent (260 out of 307) were filled. The OIG said it found that “…staffing shortages have negatively impacted health care treatment and have caused staff to modify the times of the day they deliver insulin and medications to female inmates, which some inmates These shortcomings This resulted in more overtime for those who were at the facility.

The BOP faces difficulty in recruiting health professionals to its institutions. As of May 2023, FCI Tallahassee’s health services department was 62 percent staffed (13 of 21 positions were filled) and had long-standing vacancies in registered nurse and mid-level provider positions (which includes nurse practitioners and physician assistants). Were. To make up for this shortfall, overtime is used to care for sick inmates along with other changes to protocol to ensure they can care for as many people as possible. However, this also has a price. During the inspection the facility was temporarily modifying the time that it dispenses insulin and single-dose controlled substance medications to inmates (i.e., the pill line) to noon instead of its regularly scheduled 4:30 p.m. By 2:00, medical experts who accompanied the OIG were concerned that providing insulin before dinner at the institution might make it more difficult for diabetic inmates to control their glycemic levels. Additionally, experts and an institute psychologist expressed concern that the change in pill timing could cause problems for prisoners who are given some psychiatric medications, which facilitate sleep but require them to be effective. Medicines are available very early in the day.

This inspection in Tallahassee follows another inspection in early 2023 at FCI Waseca, a women’s prison in Minnesota, which found similar issues related to staffing. In addition to staffing shortages, there were 806 female inmates at Waseca at that time, approximately 13 percent more than the scheduled capacity of 712 inmates (Note: Waseca’s population as of November 8, 2023 was 683 inmates below capacity).

The OIG found that staffing challenges at FCI Waseca were not limited to correctional services positions. For example, both the Health Services and Psychology Services departments were 75 percent or less staffed, consistent with the overall vacancy rate for the institution, which also included vacancies for the medical provider position. At the time of the OIG’s inspection, there were five vacancies in the Department of Health Services, four of which had been open for more than a year, including a midlevel practitioner position, whose role is to assess, diagnose, and treat medical conditions under the physician’s license. To do. ,

Short staffing affected the implementation of FCI Waseca’s Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, which combines medication and psychosocial services as a treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the BOP. Notably, the psychologist position dedicated to facilitating the psychosocial component of the MAT program remained vacant until January 2023, even after 14 consecutive job announcements.

Mental health treatment was also an issue and this affects staff as well as prisoners. Seventy-two percent of prisoners who were given psychiatric medication missed at least one dose, and about 10 percent missed doses every day. The chief pharmacist at FCI Waseca estimated that the rate of missed psychiatric medications could be even higher, closer to 30–35 percent.

The OIG noted that the issues identified during both the Waseca and Tallahassee inspections are issues that occur at many BOP facilities. In recent years, the OIG has cited several issues identified at both institutions as BOP-wide challenges, including its aging infrastructure, staffing issues, inadequate security camera coverage, and difficulties preventing the introduction of restricted material . Additionally, the OIG noted how staff shortages, particularly among health care professionals, can negatively impact the provision of health care at BOP institutions.

It is difficult to overcome these challenges, but it can and must be possible. Working is not just a matter of money, but the will to improve conditions, and BOP Director Peters has repeatedly stated this as a priority.