OhmiHome Announces Pricing of $4.8 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OhmiHome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH, “OmiHome”), is a one-stop-shop property technology platform that provides end-to-end property management services for buying, selling, renting and renovating homes. Provides property solutions and services. Condominium in Singapore today announced the pricing of its enhanced public offering of 3,555,555 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.35 per ordinary share.

Gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $4.8 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to close on February 16, 2024.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-275987) (the “Registration Statement”), declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). I went. “) on February 13, 2024. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus that is a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering , when available, will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would take place in any such state or other jurisdiction. Unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of the United States.

About OhmiHome

OmiHome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting and renovating homes, as well as property management services for condominiums in Singapore. Also provides. Since its launch in 2016, OmiHome has transacted over 14,500 properties, and has over 5,800 units under management as of June 30, 2023. It is also the highest rated property transaction platform with over 8,000 genuine reviews and average ratings. 4.9 out of 5 stars.

OmiHome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease and reliability to property related services and becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for all.

safe harbor statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and estimates about future events, which we derive from information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that include statements such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” ” Use terminology such as “estimates,” “believes.” “Plans,” “estimated,” “predictions,” “potential,” or “expects” or the negative of these or similar words. When evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider a variety of factors, including: our ability to satisfy the closing conditions related to the offering, our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market requirements; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our Are subject to. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, whether the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives occur. May not be. ,

