Ohio's former top utility regulator surrenders in $60 million bribery scheme tied to energy bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s former top utility regulator surrendered Monday in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme related to the legislative bailout for Ohio’s two nuclear power plants that resulted in the former state House speaker’s first conviction. He has already been sentenced to 20 years in jail. ,

US Attorney Kenneth L. Parker’s office announced that former Ohio Public Utility Commission Chairman Sam Randazzo surrendered in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati after being charged in an 11-count indictment, which was returned Nov. 29. Randazzo was scheduled for an initial court appearance later in the day.

FBI Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said in a statement, “Today’s indictment outlines an alleged scheme in which a public regulatory official ignored the Ohio consumers for whose protection he was responsible, and in turn accepted bribes from an energy company. Seeking benefits.”

Randazzo, 74, resigned in November 2020 after FBI agents searched his Columbus townhome and FirstEnergy disclosed in security filings, a month before Republican Governor Mike DeWine nominated him as Ohio’s top A bribe of $4.3 million was paid for his future help at the commission. Utility regulator.

He faces one count of conspiracy to commit Travel Act bribery and honest services wire fraud, two counts of Travel Act bribery, two counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of wire fraud and five counts of committing illegal monetary transactions. Does matter.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney. If convicted as charged, the defendant could face up to 20 years in prison.

Ohio Consumers Attorney Maureen Willis, who represents the state’s utility ratepayers, said the indictment was “an important first step in bringing justice to Ohio utility consumers” — but more is needed.

“This highlights the need for near-term reform to the PUCO selection process that led to his appointment as PUCO chair,” Willis said in a statement. “Calls for reform of the OCC have so far gone unanswered. “Ohioans deserve better from this state’s public officials.”

The long-awaited indictment marks the latest development in the largest corruption case in Ohio history.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June for his role in orchestrating the scheme, and lobbyist Matt Borges, the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, was sentenced to five years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati indicted three other people on fraud charges in July 2020. Lobbyist Juan Cespedes and top Householder political strategist Jeffrey Longstreth pleaded guilty in October 2020. The third person arrested, statehouse lobbyist Neil Clark, pleaded not guilty before dying. By committing suicide in March 2021. Generation Now, the dark money group used to funnel the FirstEnergy money, also pleaded guilty to fraud charges in February 2021.

All were accused of using $60 million in secretly funded FirstEnergy cash to help Householder’s chosen Republican candidates get elected to the House in 2018 and then get him elected speaker in January 2019. , House Bill 6, and a $38 million dirty-tricks campaign to conduct what officials have said was to prevent the repeal referendum from reaching the ballot.

On Randazzo’s part, prosecutors allege that in November 2019, he included language in a PUCO opinion and order to address a related issue by FirstEnergy due in 2024.

An energy executive text message reads, “Stocks are going to be affected by Ohio 2024. Sam needs to get rid of the ‘Ohio 2024 hole’.” Another messaged that he had spoken to Sam and he “told me the 2024 issue will be dealt with next Thursday.”

The following Thursday, the PUCO decision included language reducing the 2024 issue.

The 81-page FBI criminal complaint from July 2020 detailed how Akron-based FirstEnergy executives interacted with Householder and others involved in the scheme, including 84 phone contacts between Jones and the former speaker and 84 phone calls between Dowling and Householder. Involved 14 phone contacts between.

FirstEnergy admitted its role in the bribery scheme as part of a July 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The company agreed to pay a $230 million fine and complete a long list of reforms within three years to avoid criminal prosecution on federal conspiracy charges.

A statement of facts signed by current FirstEnergy CEO and President Steven Straw details the involvement of Jones, Dowling, Randazzo and others in the bribery scheme. Randazzo’s lawyers have called the claims contained in the document mere “rumors” designed to keep the energy giant out of legal trouble.

