BDSA, which provides market intelligence for the cannabis industry, announced today that Ohio’s medical market is on track to reach $520 million in sales by the end of this year.

The announcement comes a day after voters in Ohio overwhelmingly approved Issue 2, a measure to legalize adult-use cannabis, making the state the 24th state in the nation to initiate cannabis reform Is.

The statutory measure, which lawmakers could amend, would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to 2.5 ounces of flower (or 15 grams of extract) and to grow up to six plants per person or a maximum of 12 plants at home. Invokes. Per family. Additionally, the measure includes provisions for setting up commercial farming and retail markets.

According to a press release, while the proposed cannabis measure includes a timeline with the launch of the adult-use market by September 2024, the BDSA estimates it will launch in 2025, and that sales in that segment alone will be $300 million. In 2025, BDSA estimates sales will grow to a combined $820 million, and will grow to $1.65 billion in 2027, making Ohio the fastest-growing legal cannabis market in the US.

According to BDSA, medical sales in Ohio are expected to increase by 26% in 2022.

“In recent years, the Midwest has become a thriving hub for the cannabis industry, and Ohio is rapidly emerging as a promising market,” BDSA co-founder and CEO Roy Bingham said in the press release. “Ohio’s unique regulatory environment and growing acceptance of medical cannabis underscores the importance of this market, and BDSA is committed to providing the insights needed to navigate its evolving landscape.”

The Ohio cannabis market is different from others due to its ban on burning hemp flower. As a result, pre-rolls are not offered in the medical market, while cannabis flower has a larger market share than other medical cannabis markets, according to the press release. According to BDSA, in the second quarter of 2023, flower and vape products dominated the Ohio market and captured 51% and 23% dollar market share, respectively. The dollar market share of extracts remained low, at 4% of sales, in contrast to the medical-only states, where extracts typically represent 8% of the market share.

BDSA also announced that it will be tracking retail sales and market performance in Ohio as well as 14 other US state markets.

