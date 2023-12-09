Ohio woman who threw Chipotle burrito bowl at employee sentenced to 2 months working in fast food

An Ohio woman who threw her freshly made Chipotle burrito bowl in the face of the employee who made it for her is about to learn a lesson in customer service.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, was originally sentenced to 180 days in jail at a Nov. 28 hearing after she was filmed throwing her food at an employee. spread rapidly,

Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy P. Gilligan then suspended 90 of those days and gave Hayne an interesting option to serve the remaining 90 days of his sentence.

If she spent those two months working 20 hours a week at a fast-food restaurant, she could spend 60 fewer days in jail, he said.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you wanted and you react like this?” Gilligan said during the sentencing hearing, Cleveland station WJW reported. “This is not ‘The Real Housewives of Parma’.” This behavior is not acceptable.”

Hayne agreed to the deal, which delayed Gilligan’s prison sentence until March 12, 2024, so that Hayne would have enough time to secure a job and meet the agreed upon hours.

“Do you want to walk in his shoes for two months and learn how to treat people or do you want to go to jail?” Gilligan asked Hayne, according to court video reported by WJW.

Hayne replied, “I would like to walk in her shoes.”

After apologizing to the court employee, 17-year-old Emily Russell, Hayne told the judge he did it because he didn’t like the look of his burrito bowl.

“If I show you what my food looks like and what my food from the same restaurant looks like a week later, it looks disgusting,” Hayne said, according to WJW.

“I’m sure you won’t be happy with the food you get in jail,” the judge responded, WJW reports.

Video of the incident captured by cellphone at a Chipotle in the Cleveland suburb of Parma shows Henne yelling at Russell, who appeared to give Henne his burrito bowl at the register.

Hayne then threw the hot food directly at Russell, who appeared shocked, before walking out of the shop.

It appeared that a bystander was trying to stop Hayne from leaving the store, and the two began yelling at the front door of the restaurant.

Russell told the NBC News affiliate in Cleveland, WKYC, that she thinks Gilligan’s decision is fair and that she wants Hayne to experience what it’s really like to work in fast food.

Russell quit her job at Chipotle because she was traumatized by the incident, she told WJW, and said she supports the judge’s sentence.

“She’s going to get what she deserves,” Russell told WJW. “She’s going to learn to work in fast food and hopefully it will be good.”

Gilligan told WJW that he wanted to teach Hayne a lesson when sentencing him.

He said, “So I thought, if I can teach him a sense of empathy then why should the city taxpayers pay for that and send him to jail for 90 days.”

Hayne was also ordered to serve two months of probation and have no contact with the victim.

Source: www.nbcnews.com