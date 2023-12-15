Ohio Representative Jim Jordan issues subpoena on major financial institutions

Source: TFP file photo. by Nick Pope

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday issued subpoenas to two of the world’s largest financial firms, seeking information about the companies’ efforts to promote environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals. .

According to the House Judiciary Committee, the subpoenas, which target BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors, are a part of the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation into whether existing antitrust laws prevent potential collusive agreements between major corporations to advance political ESG agendas. Can adequately address or not.

Friday’s subpoena is a more forceful move by the committee to force the financial giant to provide documents and communications that Jordan and his colleagues requested in July.

While both companies have turned over some materials requested by the committee in July, each company’s “overall response to the Committee’s requests has been inadequate,” according to the House Judiciary Committee’s announcement of the subpoena. Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee issued subpoenas on Monday to two other large asset managers, Vanguard and Arjun Capital, for the same reasons.

“Corporations are collectively adopting and implementing progressive environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related goals, and it appears that State Street Global Advisors (State Street) has ‘decarbonized’ its assets under management. ‘ and have entered into collusion agreements to reduce net emissions. Void in any way that could violate U.S. antitrust law,” Jordan alleges in the cover letter to the State Street subpoena. The cover letter of the BlackRock subpoena alleges the same type of activity in nearly identical language.

According to the cover letter, State Street has provided 6,998 documents to the committee so far, a number Jordan argues is less than the amount of documents provided by much smaller firms than State Street within the scope of the investigation. This figure tells Jordan that State Street is not fully complying with prior requests.

“We have cooperated fully with the committee and will continue to do so,” a State Street spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We are confident that we have not violated any antitrust laws.”

Similarly, BlackRock has so far managed to produce 7,745 documents related to the investigation, which tells Jordan that the company has not fully engaged with the committee’s requests, for the same reasons he believes the State Street has also not done so, according to the subpoena cover letter. ,

“As a fiduciary, our sole agenda is to act independently to help our clients achieve their financial goals. That’s why BlackRock is trusted by more assets to manage than any other asset manager in the world,” a spokesperson for the firm told DCNF. “We have worked collaboratively with the House Judiciary Committee to address their questions about the wealth management industry, as we do with any government body. Having already produced over 7,700 documents and 91,000 pages, a subpoena was not necessary, but we understand this is the Committee’s practice, and we will continue to cooperate.

