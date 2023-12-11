Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenas top asset managers in Voke Investments collusion investigation

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan. By Will Kessler

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday summoned two asset managers as part of an investigation accusing them of collusion in adopting leftist environmental, social and governance goals (ESG).

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan, chairman of the committee, sent subpoenas to both Vanguard and Arjun Capital ordering the companies to hand over documents and communications related to potential violations of antitrust laws with a collusion agreement to promote ESG policies in the broader economy. One House for Judiciary Declaration.

The subpoenas follow requests in July and August for the companies to produce documents, and deemed their previous responses “inadequate”.

“Corporations are collectively adopting and implementing progressive environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related goals, and Vanguard Group Inc. (Vanguard) appears to be taking steps to ‘decarbonize’ its assets under management.” and have entered into collusive agreements to reduce net emissions. Void in any way that could violate U.S. antitrust law,” the letter to Vanguard reads. “To further our monitoring and inform potential legislation related to collusive ESG policies, the Committee must understand how and to what extent Vanguard may have colluded to promote ESG-related goals.”

The investigation by the House Judiciary began in December 2022, when Republicans demanded that organizations that were part of the ESG initiative Climate Action 100+ send relevant documents related to possible collusion between firms in violation of antitrust laws. The committee accused the companies on the board of the Climate Action 100+ of acting like a “cartel” to reduce corporate greenhouse gas emissions.

“Vanguard is committed to working constructively with MPs and has cooperated with the Committee’s requests, including despite the Committee’s claims that it has never been a member of the Climate Action 100+. “As an independent asset manager owned by the investors in our funds, we remain focused on helping everyday investors achieve their long-term financial goals.”

According to the letter, Vanguard has produced 3,619 documents, still far fewer than other companies contacted, with many of these documents unrelated to the inquiry, such as copies of newspapers, out-of-office messages and meeting reminders. .

“Contrary to your representation to the committee, the documents that Arjun has produced show that Arjun has artificially limited its collection of responsive documents,” the letter to Arjun Capital said. “Arjun appears not to have provided documents from its managing partner and chief strategist Farnum Brown, to whom the committee’s requests were co-addressed, or from any other custodian.”

According to the letter, Arjun Capital has submitted only 1,934 documents to the committee so far, but it is a member of both Climate Action 100+ and another ESG company coalition, the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

House Judiciary Committee adjourns for subpoena notice to DCNF. Arjun Capital did not immediately respond to DCNF’s request for comment.

