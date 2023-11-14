Ohio business owners sued Norfolk Southern over February derailment that forced their companies to close

A business owner of companies near where a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in February has sued the railroad for $500 million, saying most of his eastern Ohio companies have been shuttered and he Has not been able to reach a financial agreement with the railways. ,

Edwin Wang filed his federal lawsuit on Tuesday. This comes amid government lawsuits against Norfolk Southern and a class action case on behalf of residents who have complained about the derailment’s impact on East Palestine, Ohio.

Wang’s companies make specialized ceramic fiber insulation products for steel mills. The wholesale portion of his business, CeramSource, was able to reopen last month in a new location over the nearby Pennsylvania border. But contamination concerns and expensive equipment that Wang can’t afford to replace has caused his other companies to close. Before the derailment spilled chemicals on his property, Wang’s companies employed about 50 people and had plans to expand.

Norfolk Southern declined to comment on the lawsuit, but spokesman Thomas Crossan said the railroad is “actively supporting businesses in their recovery efforts.” This includes reaching confidential settlements with 11 businesses and offering $1.8 million to 55 others.

The Railways CEO has also apologized for the derailment and promised to put things right. As part of this, the railroad has pledged approximately $102 million to the community, and is working to clean up the mess left by the derailment. EPA is monitoring those efforts.

The railroad told investors last month that costs related to the derailment have reached nearly $1 billion and are expected to rise as the lawsuits are resolved. In addition to the lawsuits, the company is working out the details of three long-term funds it promised to create to help eastern Palestine recover.

Wang’s lawsuit blames Norfolk Southern, which has cut its workforce in recent years and decided to rely more on longer, heavier trains, for the derailment. Railroad unions have also charged that those changes – as well as similar changes made in the rest of the industry – have made the railroads riskier. The company has defended its overall safety record and said operational changes have made it more efficient. But it also promised to improve safety and be an example in the industry.

Norfolk Southern’s actions before and after the derailment compounded the damage, with Wang claiming in court documents that the derailment was an “unmitigated disaster of unimaginable parts with terrible consequences.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has said the derailment was likely caused by an overheated bearing on one of the trains, but it will not release its final report until next year.

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern is one of the nation’s largest railroads and operates nearly 20,000 miles of track in the eastern United States.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

