Opportunity Finance Network’s climate financing invests in six member CDFIs that are working to build climate resilience, curb emissions, and boost local climate economies in disadvantaged communities.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), the leading national financial intermediary and membership network of community development finance institutions (CDFIs) and mission-driven community lenders, has committed $8.5 million in loans and grants. Have done. From its Finance Justice Fund to six member CDFIs to support products and services that build climate resilience, curb emissions, and bring underinvested communities into the climate economy.

Launched in 2020, OFN’s Financial Justice Fund has deployed more than $210 million through loans and grants to 101 CDFIs serving rural, urban, and Indigenous communities. The Finance Justice Fund was launched with the goal of advancing OFN’s mission of aligning capital with racial, economic and climate justice by leveraging corporate and philanthropic partners to make catalytic investments in CDFIs across the country.

OFN President and CEO Harold Pettigrew recently shared OFN’s climate justice message, saying, “OFN is partnering with its broad network of community lenders to lead the deployment of climate-focused financing and capital in underinvested communities across the country. Deeply committed to strengthening the capacity of the network.” At COP28. “Our growing membership of 410 CDFIs and mission-driven community lenders is leading community investment and at the forefront of the fight for racial, economic and climate justice. The Finance Justice Fund was launched for this purpose, and our initial round of climate-focused The capital will advance the community investment efforts of these six extraordinary pioneers in climate lending.”

The CDFIs in this funding round have a footprint in multiple states and tribal communities: Coastal Enterprises Inc. based in Maine, Craft3 based in Washington State, Pacific Community Ventures based in California, Partners Community Capital based in West Virginia, Self-Help Ventures Fund. It is headquartered in North Carolina, and the Solar & Energy Loan Fund (SELF) is in Florida.

OFN’s Financial Justice Fund Climate Investments will support a variety of products and services, including low-interest rate loans for electric vehicles, solar panel installation and energy efficiency retrofits that empower communities of color and low-income communities to participate in the climate economy. Let’s make.

OFN will work with recipients and other member mission-driven community lenders across the country to become 100% CDFI climate lenders by 2028 by offering climate-focused consumer, small business, housing and community facility capital products.

OFN is helping CDFIs reach this goal by providing support, capital and leadership to transform the community development finance industry into leaders in climate finance.

In addition to providing climate lending to its national network of CDFIs and mission-driven community lenders, OFN provides tools and training to help its members build and strengthen their climate lending portfolios. In 2023, OFN trained people in 130 community lenders and other organizations.

The organization also recently submitted a historic bid to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to scale these activities and accelerate the clean energy transition in underinvested communities.

The Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) is the leading national network of community development financial institutions. Its membership of more than 400 mission lenders specializes in providing affordable, responsible financial products and services to low-income rural, urban and Indigenous communities across the country. As a trusted intermediary between CDFIs and the public and private sectors, OFN works with its partners – banks, philanthropy, corporations, government agencies, and others – to create economic opportunity for all by strengthening and investing in CDFIs. Could. Learn more at ofn.org.

