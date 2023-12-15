Ofgem plans to add £16 to energy bills to help suppliers recover £3 billion in bad debts

Photograph: Andy Renn/EPA

The energy watchdog has drawn up plans that would result in households paying an extra £16 on top of their energy bills to help suppliers recover nearly £3bn of bad debts from customers struggling to pay bills.

Ofgem said the one-off additional charge, which will be imposed at £1.33 a month on bills paid between April next year and March 2025, was to “protect the market and consumers” after data showed that energy debt was at record highs. has reached £3 billion.

The level of bad debt, which refers to amounts owed by customers that are unlikely to be repaid in real terms, has increased pressure on household finances due to rising wholesale energy prices and a wider cost of living crisis.

“We know the cost of living pressures are weighing heavily on people and this is evident with energy debt reaching record levels,” said Tim Jarvis, Ofgem’s director general of markets.

“Record levels of debt in the system mean we must take action to ensure suppliers can recover their fair costs, that the market remains resilient, and that suppliers are providing support to consumers in managing their debts. “

Great Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem said the one-time move would be less expensive for consumers than if suppliers were driven out of business.

When wholesale energy prices began rising in 2021 and increased dramatically after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, about 30 energy companies went out of business.

Ofgem said this led to every UK energy customer being charged an extra £82 to cover the costs of ensuring households did not cut off.

The regulator said consultation on the proposal would involve the energy industry, consumer groups and the public.

“The proposals presented today are not ones we take lightly,” Jarvis said. “However, we feel it is necessary to address this issue. This approach will ensure that costs are recovered fairly, without penalizing any particular group of customers.

The proposed plan does not involve passing on additional costs to customers using prepayment meters (PPM). This is because they work on a top-up system so PPM customers do not build up the same debt levels as credit customers.

Ofgem said other industry sectors already “typically make provisions” within their prices for bad debt costs and the energy sector could do so within the price cap mechanism to ensure that these costs are “as low as possible.” be recovered fairly and efficiently”.

Since the start of the year, the energy price cap, the regulated cost of the average annual dual fuel bill in Britain, has fallen from £2,500 to £1,928 from January 2024.

“The price cap has helped protect consumers from a volatile gas market,” Jarvis said. “However, it remains a blunt instrument in the changing energy landscape, and the way it works may need to change in the future, to continue to protect customers.”

Campaigners criticized the move, arguing that energy companies continue to make billions in profits while many consumers struggle to pay their bills.

“This outrageous tax on energy consumers is simply not fair,” said Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition. “Energy suppliers have already made billions in profits this year while millions of people struggle in cold, damp homes. “Record levels of energy debt are the result of Britain’s broken energy system, not the fault of a hard-pressed public.”

