Federal Reserve and Treasury Department officials called for increased transparency in data for the $26tn Treasury bond market at an annual conference hosted by the New York Fed on Thursday.

The Treasury market is the largest and most liquid in the world, but publicly available data on transactions is limited. This means that when problems do occur – for example the market crisis of March 2020 – it is difficult to trace what happened and which market participants were involved.

There has been a push to bring greater transparency to the market in recent years, and last year, Under Secretary of the Treasury Nelly Liang proposed changes to the way transactions are disclosed. Liang noted Thursday that “significant progress” was made in implementing the Treasury’s proposal to publicly report transaction data for the most widely traded Treasury bonds — so-called on-the-run bonds. Has been.

One set of transaction data is now being reported daily, and more to come if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approves a final rule proposed two weeks ago by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an industry watchdog. Is. Liang said that once Treasury “has had time to evaluate the impacts of the proliferation of on-the-run transactions, we will consider potential next steps for additional transparency”.

New York Fed officials said at Thursday’s conference call that even greater data transparency is needed.

Michelle Neal said, “We should consider whether additional steps should be taken to increase transaction transparency in the treasury world, particularly for less liquid segments of the treasury market, such as the off-the-run market. Where transparency is currently limited.” Who heads the markets group at the New York Fed.

Neal noted that off-the-run Treasuries – which are traded less frequently – were at the center of most cash-for-cash sales that occurred in March 2020. Given the limited data, it was challenging to study such events, he said. ,

Structural problems in the Treasury market have troubled regulators in recent years. The market is five times the size it was in 2007, and the composition of participants has changed dramatically over that period. Regulations implemented after the 2008 financial crisis have led banks to reduce the traditional roles they played in the market, and less-regulated institutions with fewer reporting requirements – such as high-speed traders and hedge funds – have increased their Have taken place.

These changes and the proliferation of highly leveraged trades in the market have increased market stress during events such as the 2014 flash rally, the 2019 repo crisis, and the 2020 liquidity crunch.

New York Fed President John Williams reiterated calls for greater transparency on Thursday, saying “it is critical that we continue to prioritize transparency and clarity in data, particularly financial market data”.

“This is especially true in the age of AI, when the sources of data are harder to trace,” he said.

