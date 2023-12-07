Officials say California faces $68 million budget shortfall due to lower tax revenues

Officials say California faces a $68 billion budget deficit primarily due to lower-than-expected tax revenues.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office said Thursday that California faces a $68 billion budget deficit.

The office said most of the deficit came from lower-than-expected tax revenues this year.

California extended its tax filing deadline this year to November due to a series of devastating storms. That forced Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to come up with a spending plan without knowing how much money the state would have.

The deficit is a record dollar figure, but California has faced larger relative deficits in the past. (Fox News)

The Legislative Analyst’s Office says revenues for the 2022-23 budget year came in $26 billion short of the previous estimate. The office says the state could cut spending on education and take money from the state’s savings account to help balance the budget.

Last year the state budget was more than $300 billion.

The estimated $68 billion deficit is a record in terms of a dollar figure. But the state has in the past seen deficits that represent large portions of the budget.

It is the second year in a row that tax collections in the nation’s most populous state likely won’t be enough to cover expenses — potentially leaving Newsom and his allies in the Legislature with some tough choices to make.

The problem is inflation and how the US government is trying to control it. The Federal Reserve is raising key interest rates making it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money. This means fewer people are buying homes and fewer businesses are hiring workers.

In California, that means the number of unemployed workers has increased by nearly 200,000 from last year, enough to raise the state’s unemployment rate from 3.8% to 4.8%. The national unemployment rate is 3.9%

The layoffs have hit the tech sector particularly hard, which has had a disproportionate impact on California given the industry’s concentration in Silicon Valley. Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at Loyola Marymount University, said IT has been the backbone of the state’s economic growth and revenue.

“They expanded a lot during the pandemic and now they’re finding they have too many people and they need to cut expenses,” Sohn said.

Home sales in California have halved from two years ago as the average monthly mortgage payment has risen from $3,700 to more than $5,500, according to Oscar Wei, deputy chief economist for the California Association of Realtors.

Wei said he expects interest rates to drop slightly to about 6.5% in 2024 — still well above the 3% rates seen during the pandemic.

“We’re still going to have higher mortgage payments for many homebuyers,” he said.

California’s revenues hit record highs during the pandemic due to a strong stock market. The state had a budget surplus of more than $100 billion, allowing Democratic leaders to vastly expand government services—including guaranteeing free lunches for all public school students and all eligible adults regardless of their immigration status. This included offering government-funded health insurance regardless.

Revenue growth stalled last year as the state budget deficit hit $32 billion. Newsom and the Democrats controlling the state Legislature financed that shortfall through a combination of delaying some spending, cutting some spending and borrowing.

Nevertheless, Newsom and legislative Democrats continued to expand government. In October, Newsom signed a law to gradually increase the minimum wage for health care workers to $25 an hour. That law will cost the state about $2 billion this year in increased labor costs and Medicaid payments to hospitals.

Source: www.foxnews.com