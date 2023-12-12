Federal banking regulators took action last summer to help commercial property borrowers who are struggling with high vacancies, low demand and rising costs.

But the aid hasn’t brought much relief in the form of a new policy statement emphasizing leniency for lenders, who are projecting another tough year in 2024 with billions of dollars of debt outstanding, according to industry professionals.

Loan payments on office buildings have fallen to historic lows, according to CoStar data. There are fewer buyers for offices than at any time in the last 18 years. And delays in loan payments and defaults are increasing rapidly.

Lenders are usually sympathetic to the troubles of property owners for any type of property as they want to get paid back and are willing to work out a solution. However, it is difficult for lenders to even offer short-term extensions on some matured loans as the higher costs do not impact their profits.

“Before the start of COVID, you were getting these fixed-rate loans that were in the low 2% range and if you take that out today, you’re in the 7% or even 8%, and you have a borrower who is in the low 2% range. They’ve probably barely met their debt service coverage ratio or both of their leasing contracts and now they’re breaking out of it, Michael Thom, a real estate attorney at the firm Obermeyer, told CoStar News in an interview. “You work with them to figure it out. But it is difficult. If the value of their building has gone down and the loan-to-value is supposed to be 70% and now it’s 80%, it’s going in the wrong direction.”

Banking regulators, including the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., in July urged financial institutions to work on loan adjustments with creditworthy borrowers experiencing financial difficulties. The new policy, which had not been updated since the Great Recession more than a decade ago, included short-term extensions and the option to defer payments or make partial payments.

The statement on commercial real estate was more of a guidance than a rule. Regulators were telling banks that if they made financial institution adjustments or workouts, officials would not review the amendments negatively.

“This policy was issued to formally recognize that short-term accommodations are a tool that is available to banks in working with borrowers, and the FDIC does not approve of such arrangements,” said LaJuan Williams-Young of the FDIC’s Office of Home Loans. supports.” the communications department told CoStar News in an email. “The decision to make such accommodation on office loan or any other loan depends on oneself [the] Not with banks and federal regulators.”

The comptroller of the currency views short-term loan accommodations as a way for financial institutions to minimize the adverse impact on borrowers, an agency spokesperson said.

“We continue to encourage them to act prudently with borrowers who are or may be unable to meet their contractual payment obligations during times of financial stress,” the spokesperson said in an email.

According to the FDIC and OCC, whether the released statement had much of an impact is unknown. According to regulatory agencies, no aggregate data has been compiled nor have any recent studies been conducted specifically for short-term lodging, and bank reports do not specifically track such data.

Banking regulators are paying continued attention to banks’ commercial real estate loan portfolios, but have not indicated that any further guidance for housing loans is forthcoming.

“Lenders realize how difficult it is for some of these people to refinance right now and they are willing to work with the borrower,” Thom said. “They don’t want the borrower to default as much as they want the borrower to default. I think you’re seeing short-term extensions, whether it’s a year or six months, just trying to help the borrower get into a position where they can refinance.

However, borrowers say they are not getting much discount. Drew Cunningham, chief operating officer of Dilweg Co., said the North Carolina-based real estate investment firm is collaborating with tenants to work out more flexible leases and would like its lenders to take a similar approach.

“We don’t expect lenders to give us a mile, but even an inch would take some pressure off because we all agree given how the market has evolved over the last three years,” Cunningham said in an email. ” “Office is one of the most capital-intensive sectors in commercial real estate. Equity alone cannot bear the burden and we need our lending partners to move towards the middle. Office owners would benefit greatly from lenders reopening the tap of capital and allowing it to flow for good news events such as leasing, otherwise owners would not be able to lease, which could cause broader market disruption. Is.

The office sector is facing challenges due to a sluggish return to city workplaces following the pandemic and corporate cost-cutting. This weakness is visible in loans tied to office buildings that have been packaged and sold to investors in the commercial mortgage-backed securities market.

Since the beginning of this year, the office loan default rate has increased by more than 3 percentage points. The sector’s special servicing rate, indicative of distressed loans, has increased by more than 4 percentage points.

This sector stands at the forefront when borrowers need leniency in repaying loans.

What’s even more interesting is that the payout rate for mature office debt fell by one in three for the year and only one in four in June and July, according to data provided to CoStar News by Steven Jelinek, head of research at the bond ratings firm. It has fallen to one. DBRS Morningstar.

The situation has become even worse this fall. In September, the office loan repayment rate stood at 11% before improving to 29% in October, according to the latest DBRS numbers.

“Based on our analysis, office maturity payout rates could remain in the 25% range through 2024 as many markets are seeing office tenants coming in at rents nearly 30% below pre-coronavirus disease pandemic levels, with vacancy rates at many are at their highest level in decades, and most investors and forecasters expect valuations to decline further as the market continues to adjust to higher interest rates,” Jellinek said. “The sector has experienced rising leasing and renewal costs due to rising inflation, along with falling valuations.”

The problem is exacerbated by the volume of CMBS office loans maturing in the next 16 months. According to DBRS, among the asset types supporting CMBS loans maturing through 2024, office is the second most common with $11.5 billion of the total $43.2 billion, followed by retail with about $15 billion.

The CMBS loan is repaid at maturity when the borrower refinances through banks and other lending channels. The loan can be paid in full without refinancing, but this is rare. According to CMBS analysts, falling repayment rates are a sign that fewer lenders are taking on office loan risk or see little chance of market improvement in the short term.

The loan can also be repaid through the sale of the property. This is happening less in the office sector also. The $46.2 billion in office building sales in the first half of this year is the lowest half-year since 2005, according to CoStar data.

While office loan repayments are at an all-time low, the rates for hotels, retail and industrial properties have increased this year. More than seven out of every 10 multifamily loans are still being paid off this year, according to DBRS data. According to the latest DBRS data, all hotel and industrial loans maturing in October were repaid.

“What’s coming into play in specialized servicing right now is a maturity issue, especially in the office building market,” Alex Kilic, managing director of loan servicing firm CWCapital, told CoStar News in an interview. “Any loan that is maturing now, or within the next 12 months, we certainly view as maturity risk. But the real maturity lapse is really only happening in the office.

Before financing conditions for office borrowers improve, the market will need to settle on office property values, Kilic said.

“The fact that there’s a lot of money hidden there makes it a strange environment,” he said. “You keep hoping that there will be more value discovery and more market clearing for some of these office deals. Nobody wants to be that person who jumps in and buys it. Everybody wants to get that big discount and that kind of 2011, 2012 bottom price.

In Kilic’s mind, this type of price discovery still seems about 18 months away, he said.

