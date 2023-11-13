"Off-the-shelf" cancer immunotherapy moves closer with new mouse study

Immunotherapy is a promising cancer treatment, but it may take a very long time to implement. In a new study, UCLA scientists have taken a step toward an “off-the-shelf” therapy that could be mass-produced and quickly made available to patients with a variety of cancers.

For traditional immunotherapy, doctors remove immune cells from a patient, genetically engineer them to be more effective at fighting cancer, then put them back into the patient so they can work. Although it has shown promise against some types of cancer, immunotherapy is an expensive and risky process that can take weeks or months, which is not ideal as timeliness is critical in many cases.

Ideally, immunotherapy would be universal and in a form that could be mass produced, distributed and stored in hospitals around the world, ready to be given to patients on demand, like other medicines. And in the new study, UCLA scientists may have found a path toward that goal.

The team focused on gamma delta T cells, a relatively rare type of immune cell that has previously shown promise in cancer immunotherapy. One of their most attractive features is that they do not need to be obtained from the same patient – ​​they can be administered from donors without triggering immune rejection. However, they have variable effectiveness.

In this case, however, researchers identified a biomarker that helped them choose the best candidates from donors – a surface protein called CD16. These gamma delta cells were then engineered with two components that help them hunt cancer – chimera antigen receptors (CAR) and interleukin-15 (IL-15).

“These CD16-high gamma delta T cells exhibit unique characteristics that enhance their ability to recognize tumors,” said Lily Yang, senior author of the study. “They display increased levels of effector molecules and have the ability to engage in antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity against cancer cells. We found that by using CD16 as a biomarker for donor selection, we could improve their anti-cancer properties.

The team then tested the technique on ovarian cancer models, including human cells in laboratory dishes and mice. In animal trials, all five mice that received gamma delta cells with both CAR and IL-15 achieved complete remission after the entire 180-day experiment. In contrast, all five control mice died of their cancer around day 70, while those who received regular CAR T-cell therapy died shortly after lethal immune responses. In mice receiving gamma delta T cells engineered with CAR but without the IL-15 component, two of five mice survived the entire trial, indicating that both components together are most effective.

“The results of this research highlight the promising feasibility, therapeutic potential, and remarkable safety profile of these engineered CD16-high gamma delta T cells,” Yang said. “We hope this may be a viable therapeutic option for treating cancer in the future.”

This research was published in the journal nature communication,

Source: UCLA

Source: newatlas.com