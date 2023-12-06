Off-duty pilot accused of trying to shut down plane’s engine mid-flight, convicted on 84 counts | cnn

Joseph Emerson/Facebook

Off-duty pilot Joseph D. Emerson was accused of trying to shut down the plane’s engine in mid-flight.

cnn-

Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson, who allegedly attempted to shut down the engine of a passenger plane mid-flight in October, was convicted of 84 counts in an Oregon court on Tuesday.

The grand jury indicted Emerson on one count of endangering an aircraft in the first degree and 83 counts of recklessly endangering another person – one for each person on board the plane at the time of the October 22 incident.

Emerson’s attorneys applauded the grand jury’s decision not to charge him with 83 counts of attempted murder.

His lawyers wrote in a statement, “Attempted murder charges were never appropriate in this case because Captain Emerson did not intend to hurt another person or put anyone in danger – he was simply protecting his wife and children. Wanted to return home.”

But the defense team was also disappointed to learn that he was not charged because he “had no criminal intent,” according to the statement.

“Captain Emerson thought he was in a dream; “He took this step in a sole effort to wake up from that dream and return home to his family,” his lawyers said in a statement.

According to an affidavit filed by prosecutors, Emerson told investigators that he had eaten ‘magic mushrooms’ approximately 48 hours before the incident.

In a story published in November he told that he took to mushrooms during a weekend vacation in Washington to celebrate the death of his best friend. During the incident, he said he thought he was dreaming while in the cockpit jump seat of a Horizon Air flight back to California.

The flight was diverted to Portland, Oregon.

Emerson will be arraigned on December 7.

He faces similar federal charges.

CNN’s Pete Munten contributed to this report.

Source: amp.cnn.com