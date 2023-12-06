Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to disable jet’s engine during flight escapes attempted murder charge

news

Published on Dec 5, 2023, 5:26pm ET

The off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who allegedly tried to bring down a packed flight during a botched magic mushroom trip escaped an attempted murder charge in a grand jury indictment Monday.

Joseph Emerson, 44, was charged with one count of endangering an aircraft and 83 counts of recklessly endangering another person — but he was spared the other 83 counts of attempted murder originally sought by Oregon prosecutors. was given.

A Multnomah grand jury decided the longtime pilot did not attempt to hurt anyone during the deceleration, his attorney said in a statement.

Emerson was aboard a Horizon Air flight on October 22 as a standby staff passenger in the cockpit jump seat when he tried to activate the jet’s two fire suppression handles – which would cut off the fuel supply and shut down both engines. They were designed for — midway, officials said — a trip from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco, California.

Joseph Emerson, 44, is accused of trying to disable the engines of the Horizon Air jet. via reuters

The on-duty pilot and first officer were able to restrain Emerson before he reached the control panel and the flight crew restrained him until the plane landed safely in Portland, Oregon.

According to a police officer who interviewed the flight crew, Emerson told them, “You need to catch me right now, or it will be bad.”

He was arrested at the gate, where he told police that he had been mentally disturbed for several days and had not slept for 40 hours after taking psychedelic mushrooms with friends over the weekend.

Emerson said that he could not tell whether something was real life or a nightmare and that he believed he might actually be in hell.

“I thought it would shut down both engines, the plane would start headed toward a crash, and I’d wake up,” Joseph Emerson, 44, told in an interview from the Portland County Jail last month.

He texted friends that he was having a mental breakdown and texted his wife that he had “made a huge mistake.”

Inside the airport detention room, Emerson dressed naked, tried to jump out of a window, urinated on himself, and masturbated – all in the hope of shocking him awake.

She told the police, “If it’s true, and it was all real, then I have done something to myself that is beyond comprehension.”

Once he finally came down from the trip – five days after eating the mushrooms – he said he was “horrified” that his actions on the plane had put his life in danger.

Emerson has also been charged in U.S. District Court and has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

with post wires

