Ofcom plans to ban inflation-linked mobile and broadband contracts

Mobile phone providers could be banned from linking price rises to uncontrolled inflation figures under new proposals from the regulator.

Ofcom said new contracts would need to state the increase in pounds and pence, rather than, as many now say, for example, the increase being “inflation plus 3.9%”.

The regulator said mobile and broadband customers are being hit by mid-contract increases which they are finding difficult to understand.

Ofcom’s analysis revealed that more than half of mobile customers and almost four in 10 broadband customers were on inflation-linked contracts in April this year.

Yet a survey for the regulator found that customers of these providers had little knowledge of the details.

It said only 16% of these broadband customers and 12% of mobile customers were aware that their costs could increase, and that any increase would be tied to inflation, with an additional percentage added on top of that.

Inflation – which is a rough measure of how fast the prices of the things average people buy are rising – has spiraled out of control over the past two years.

Consumer price inflation (CPI), a measure of inflation, reached 11.1% in October last year. This means the prices of things the average Briton buys rose by an average of 11.1% between November 2021 and October 2022.

For many mobile and broadband customers this has resulted in a significant increase in their monthly payments.

In an example provided by Ofcom to demonstrate the new rules, a previous advertisement stating that a plan would initially cost £30 but would increase CPI plus 3.9% would have to be changed.

The new advertising on the provider’s website will read: “Monthly subscription price: £30.00 until March 31, 2024. Increasing to £31.50 on April 1, 2024, and £33.00 on April 1, 2025.”

Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom, said: “At a time when household finances are under severe pressure, customers need crystal clear prices.

“But most people become confused by the excessive complexity and unpredictability of inflation-linked price increase terms written into their contracts, which impairs customers’ ability to make purchases.

“Our tough security measures will ban this practice forever, giving customers the clarity and certainty they need to secure the best deal for their needs and budget.”

Matthew Upton, acting executive director of policy and advocacy at Citizens Advice, said: “Banning inflation-linked, mid-contract price rises is a much-needed step from Ofcom.

“Every day our advisors hear from people whose budgets have been stretched to the limit. It’s much harder to manage your money with unexpected mid-contract increases in the mix.

“But these proposals still leave the door open for providers to put ‘prices may vary’ in the small print in their contracts. While consumers may technically live penalty free, we know that’s not the reality.

