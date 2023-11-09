Of course John Mayer is already wearing the new Rolex Daytona ‘Le Mans’

John Mayer wasted no time in getting the Rolex of the moment on his wrist.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist showed off the latest Cosmograph Daytona at a show in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday evening.

This watch was initially created for the winners of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. (The Crown has served as the official timekeeper and provided the official timepiece of the endurance race since 2001.) The model (ref. 126529LN) was added to the Rolex catalog in June, meaning that a certain American musician has added it to his extensive Can add to collection.

This watch celebrates the centenary of Le Mans. It was released on the 100th anniversary of the race and is officially called the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Celebrating 100 Years of Speed. (It’s a mouthful, we know.) The watch also coincided with the Daytona’s 60th anniversary.

The design of the 100 Years of Speed ​​is derived from the original Daytona released in 1963 but with some modern upgrades. Most notably, the 40mm case and bracelet are crafted from 18-karat white gold instead of the usual stainless steel. Another distinctive feature is the red “100” adorning the white tachymeter scale on the black Cerachrom bezel.

Rolex Daytona Ref. 126529LN.

Evoking the Paul Newman Daytona, the Le Mans edition features a reverse panda dial with a black background and contrasting white registers. Flip it over and the exhibition caseback gives you a clear view of the caliber 4132. (The movement allows the chronograph function to count the hours in 24 hours instead of the usual 12, another nod to day-long running.)

The back of the Rolex Daytona Ref. 126529LN.

The engraving is the only real difference between Mayer’s $51,400 model and the one awarded to winners at this year’s Le Mans. Champs received a Daytona with a solid caseback imprinted with the race logo and the phrase “WINNER 2023”. However, Mayer is the clear winner in the watch game.

The Daytona which was presented to this year’s Le Mans winners.

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer has established himself as a true horological superstar, with a collection worth millions. Still more impressive is their ability to acquire a timepiece immediately after its release. Shortly after its debut they introduced the latest designs, from the jigsaw-puzzle dial Rolex Day-Date to the limited-edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Spider-Man. There’s something to be said for having a loyal, discerning, and deep-pocketed collector.

