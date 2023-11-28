‘Of course I’m sorry,’ the former Wilco boss told MPs.

The former chairwoman of Wilko has apologized to the thousands of people who lost their jobs as the retailer closed.

Speaking to MPs on the Business and Trade Committee, Lisa Wilkinson also said that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget was one of the reasons for the company’s collapse in August this year.

He said, “I am deeply saddened that we have let down all those people with the bankruptcy of Wilco.”

“I don’t know how to put into words how sad I am that we have let all of our team members, all of our customers, our suppliers and our advisors down.”

Wilko’s former chairman Lisa Wilkinson apologized to former staff over the retailer’s collapse in front of MPs in the Business and Trade Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA).

Pressed by committee chair Liam Byrne for a direct apology, Ms Wilkinson said: “You can use the word sorry, of course I’m sorry… I’m sorry that we can no longer support these people.” Have been.”

More than 12,000 people lost their jobs when the 93-year-old chain went into administration.

Ms Wilkinson appeared clearly upset as she explained to MPs the reasons why she had not sent an apology to staff earlier.

“Before Wilco went into administration, or perhaps shortly afterwards… I asked to make an announcement thanking all the team members, but the directors and administrators advised that I should not do so.

“After that, I replied to anyone who messaged me and it’s not difficult to reach me.”

Ms Wilkinson said there were a number of reasons for Wilco’s failure, one of which was the rise in interest rates following the mini-budget last autumn.

“When the 2022 mini-budget came out we were about to enter into a secured loan arrangement with Macquarie,” he said.

“Literally we were in the middle of it, and at that time the interest terms on that loan were raised massively and it became impossible. So, he was a contributor.

Former chief executive Mark Jackson also admitted making a “huge mistake” in 2018, which involved buying products in US dollars, which led to a loss of almost £40 million.

Mr Jackson, who joined the company in December 2022, also revealed that Wilco came close to finding a rescue deal, but ultimately failed.

“I learned that business was in crisis and there was an opportunity to turn it around,” he said.

“A lot of things went against us. I still think this business should exist and I think someone should have invested in it.

The committee heard evidence from the GMB union after hearing that Wilco had informed it as early as 2010 of the “challenging trading situation”.

Kensington High Street Wilco – A vanity project. Wilco’s collapse was due to mismanagement. Bargain retailers are thriving – but Wilko workers are suffering because of owners’ failures. pic.twitter.com/WsGRmDVMKx – GMB Union (@GMB_union) 28 November 2023

GMB national officer Nadine Houghton said, “We have received correspondence between ourselves and Wilko where they have identified a challenging trading situation since 2010.”

“They recognize that discount retailers are an issue.”

Instead of leaning on that, the company tried to change its business model, he said.

“What you’re seeing is a step away from this idea of ​​Wilko as a discount retailer,” Ms. Houghton said.

He added: “The internal message to our members… was this effort to move towards almost a John Lewis-type model.”

Elsewhere during the session, Ms Wilkinson was asked whether she was “burgling a failing business” by withdrawing more than £77 million of dividends from the company in the decade before its collapse.

Another MP pointed out that the Wilkinson family is one of the richest people in Britain, yet the company has a £50 million deficit in its pension scheme.

Ms Wilkinson denied that she had used the dividends to pay herself in a “personal capacity”.

She said: “I don’t recognize the statement that we are one of the wealthiest families in the country, and I don’t have the assets to cover the £50million shortfall in the pension scheme.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com