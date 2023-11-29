Yet another forecaster downgraded the outlook for Britain’s economy as it grapples with a cocktail of high borrowing costs and stubborn inflation.

New forecasts from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) project the UK to grow by 0.7 per cent next year and 1.2 per cent in 2025.

The OECD’s predictions for next year fell further in its September round, when it cut its expectations for Britain by two percentage points to 0.8 percent.

Forecasts put the UK slightly behind the euro zone, which is projected to grow 0.9 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2025. Meanwhile, the US will grow 1.5 percent in 2024 and 1.7 percent in 2025. OECD.

Among the G7 countries, only Germany will have the worst performance next year with a growth rate of 0.6 percent.

Much of the UK’s poor performance is due to inflation remaining above target for longer than anticipated.

“Due to labor market tightness, core inflation will remain at 3.8 percent in 2024 and 2.6 percent in 2025,” the OECD said. It said wage growth remains high, putting pressure on services inflation.

As a result, monetary policy will remain in the accommodative zone to reduce inflation in the UK economy.

“Monetary policy… is expected to remain accommodative until price pressures continue to ease,” it said.

Various members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have stressed in recent weeks that interest rates will have to remain high for longer than the market currently expects. Bank Governor Andrew Bailey warned that markets are continuing to “underestimate” the risks to inflation.

The institution highlighted that tight monetary policy is already starting to work its way through the economy, as growth slows and debt covenants are reduced.

Fiscal policy will also move into restrictive territory as the government strives to meet its debt reduction target within five years.

“Energy support measures have been phased out and the energy price ceiling is no longer binding. “Since the spring budget, fiscal pressures on households and businesses have increased significantly, due to the freezing of income tax brackets and the increase in the corporate income tax rate,” it said.

Despite this, it warned that the government faces “immediate” fiscal challenges due to the backdrop of high borrowing and debt.

It suggested reforms to the “expensive” triple lock and called on the government to improve conditions for net-zero investments such as reforming planning rules.

Source: www.cityam.com