Euronews Business takes a look at the OECD’s plans in its latest analysis of key global trends and prospects for the next two years.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said stronger-than-expected GDP growth is set to slow in 2023 as tight financial conditions, weak trade growth and low business and consumer confidence weigh on global economies. Said.

In its latest Economic Outlook report, the OECD forecasts a soft landing for advanced economies in its bi-annual analysis of key global trends and prospects for the next two years.

Globally, it is projected that growth will decline from 2.9% this year to 2.7% in 2024, before reaching 3% in 2025 due to an improvement in real income growth and low interest rates.

However, earlier, the OECD had forecast a slowdown in growth in several major economies due to weak PMI readings (a survey that reflects business sentiment), deceleration in credit growth and persistently low levels of consumer confidence.

The pace of development is uneven

Developed economies generally face slower growth than emerging markets, and Europe’s performance lags behind North America and major Asian economies.

Europe, where the economy has been hit hard by high interest rates and where high energy costs put pressure on incomes, faces a particularly difficult path to a full recovery.

In contrast, GDP growth in the United States and many other commodity-producing economies has been better. Emerging market and developing economies have collectively maintained growth rates close to those seen before the pandemic.

According to the OECD, the eurozone can expect 0.5% annual GDP growth for the last three months of 2023. The bloc’s GDP is expected to grow 0.6% this year, followed by 0.9% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025, respectively.

Growth has declined in Europe, where the importance of bank finance is relatively high and the pressure on earnings from higher energy costs has been particularly strong. However, looking ahead, consumption is expected to remain strong due to tight labor markets and rising real incomes as inflation slows.

On the other hand, the forecast also estimates that the full impact of tight monetary policy in the bloc is yet to be seen and activity may be more affected than expected.

Inflation is decreasing but remains a matter of concern

Headline inflation declined almost universally last year, driven primarily by moderate levels of energy prices in the first half of 2023.

However, cuts by major OPEC+ economies and supply disruptions in the oil market resulted in oil prices moving higher since June. This, combined with uncertainty over rising geopolitical tensions, is currently clouding inflation prospects.

Core inflation across G7 economies is projected to decline to below 3% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, down from 4.25% during the first half of the year.

According to OECD, inflation in the eurozone After 5.5% this year, it will slow to 2.9% next year and stabilize at 2.3% in 2025.

The ECB’s target of 2% is not a reality for the next two years, the outlook for the end of the investigation period indicates only 2.1%; Last three months of 2025.

Unemployment remains low

In OECD countries, the unemployment rate remains low with 5.1% expected for both 2024 and 2025.

Rates are projected to increase in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. However, unemployment in Japan and the Eurozone is expected to remain low and close to the current level of 6.5%.

Globally, labor force growth remains strong, with a slowdown in annual employment growth, low vacancies and, in some cases, modest increases in unemployment rates.

At present, tight labor markets continue to support private consumption. However, in parallel, private investment is expected to decline due to higher interest rates.

This also impacted the housing market, with real-estate investment generally weak among OECD economies in the second half of 2022 and the first half of this year amid higher mortgage rates. Price increases have slowed and in some cases reversed since late 2022. As far as Europe is concerned, sales and investment have not yet declined but softening continues.

Economic consequences of the Israel-Hamas crisis

A wider conflict in the middle east Current global economic expectations may be underwhelming, especially for European economies where shocks from higher energy and food prices are proving to be extremely strong.

A broader conflict in the Middle East could cause significant disruption to energy markets and key trade routes, overshadowing global economic prospects, and if price in financial markets Additional risks, which will further slow growth and ultimately increase inflation.

An upward trend in inflation expectations could lead central banks to keep policy rates higher than expected for longer than expected, slowing further spending with tighter credit standards, and resulting in unemployment and bankruptcies. increases.

“We must revive global trade”

“Global trade is weak,” said OECD chief economist Claire Lombardelli. The OECD estimates that global trade in goods and services is projected to grow by only 0.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2023.

The region has been affected by increasing trade restrictions, protectionist policies and restructuring of global value chains. Given its importance to productivity and growth, the uncertain outlook for global trade is a major concern.

The OECD also urged multilateral cooperation to revive global trade.

What needs to be done to support long-term growth?

The global economy is on track to return to inflation target without any apparent growth slowdown or sharp rise in unemployment, resulting in better-than-expected growth in 2024.

To maintain this outlook, the OECD suggests continuing with the current tight monetary policy until there are clear signs that inflation has been kept under control, with scope for some additional rate increases if necessary. .

“The need to maintain downward pressure on inflation will limit the scope for policy rate cuts until 2024,” the report said.

The OECD is also urging prudent fiscal policy, noting that governments face rising populations, climate change and additional spending on defence, as well as rising costs to refinance their growing debts.

Some of the eurozone’s strongest economies have seen their sovereign borrowing costs skyrocket over the past year, with Germany’s 10-year bond yields rising near 3%, while Italy’s recently surpassed 4.5%.

To avoid future shocks, clear spending and tax plans are vital, and strengthening investment, especially “rapid progress towards decarbonisation, is also essential,” the report also highlights.

