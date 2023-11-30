Stay updated with free updates

The OECD has warned that inflation could force central banks in Western Europe to keep interest rates higher than financial markets expect next year, despite the weakest global growth rates since the financial crisis.

In its latest economic outlook, the Paris-based organization said it expects the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to keep benchmark rates at their current peaks until 2025 – much longer than markets expect – due to persistent inflation pressures. .

This is in contrast to the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to start cutting rates in the second half of next year.

The OECD also said growth in the world economy will weaken to 2.7 percent next year — the slowest rate since the financial crisis excluding the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlook reflects tighter financial conditions, the organization said, as central banks seek to curb inflation as well as slower business growth and declining business and consumer confidence.

The OECD estimates global growth will reach 3 percent in 2025, as prices rise more slowly and real incomes rise.

It expects the US to grow 1.5 percent next year and 1.7 percent in 2025 – much faster than Europe’s major economies.

The organization also estimates that the UK economy will expand by 0.7 percent next year and 1.2 percent in 2025, with Italy recording a similar rate. Germany is projected to fare slightly worse, with growth of 0.6 percent in 2024 and 1.2 percent the year after.

OECD chief economist Claire Lombardelli said that although the organization expected a “soft landing”, it was too early to cut borrowing costs.

“Monetary policy will have to remain restrictive for some time – we are still concerned about the persistence of inflation,” he told the Financial Times. “You need real rates to be higher.”

The OECD estimates that average inflation across G20 economies will decline only gradually, falling from 6.2 percent in 2023 to 5.8 percent in 2024 and 3.8 percent in 2025.

Senior policymakers in the US and Europe have argued that talk of rate cuts is premature, but convincing markets has been difficult as growth slowed and headline inflation rates retreated. Investors are now considering a Fed rate cut by May 2024 and a cut in eurozone borrowing costs in April.

Investors weighed near-term sentiment in the U.S. this week after Christopher Waller, one of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers, signaled that borrowing costs were unlikely to rise further and could be cut if inflation remains slow. Raised its bets on rate cuts.

But the OECD warned that the “full impact” of the tightening over the past two years has not yet been felt. It said cuts could only be made after there is a clear signal that underlying price pressures are being “sustainably eased” and short-term inflation expectations have fallen.

The organization said that while core inflation, which excludes food and energy, has declined, annual rates for more than half of the items in the inflation basket in the US, euro zone and UK are still above 4 percent.

Lombardelli said the US would be able to lower interest rates before the ECB because the Fed has started raising rates sooner and more aggressively.

ECB President Christine Lagarde warned this week that euro zone inflation was likely to rise again in the coming months and now was “not the time to start declaring victory”.

The OECD also warned that many rich countries faced “major risks” to their long-term fiscal sustainability without more significant efforts to rein in public borrowing.

The OECD said many of them were set to record primary budget deficits this year and next, indicating that reducing debt ratios will be difficult.

It said “structural tensions” in China were a downside risk to global growth. Citing slow consumption growth and weak activity in the country’s struggling real estate sector, the OECD projects Chinese growth will slow to 4.7 percent in 2024 from 5.2 this year.

“There is a clear risk that the asset crisis could have a larger and longer-lasting impact on the Chinese economy than anticipated,” the OECD said.

